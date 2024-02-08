Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 12th, 2024 at 12:31 IST

AB de Villiers still waiting for RCB's call on new IPL role, says 'NO ONE has contacted me at all'

South African cricket icon AB De Villiers is eager to be for the Royal Challengers Bangalore, but the franchise is yet to make a call to him for the same.

Pavitra Shome
AB de Villiers, Virat kohli
AB de Villiers waiting for RCB's call | Image:BCCI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Cricket fans have witnessed some of the most iconic players come and go, and AB de Villiers is one of the names on the list. The South African International player has left an indelible mark with his versatile batting skills. Durban-born cricketer was also a household name in the IPL when he competed for the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Even though he is now a retired man, ABD could function in a different role, just like some other former cricketers have been doing.

3 things you need to know

  • AB De Villiers is currently retired from all forms of cricket
  • De Villiers currently functions as a commentator
  • ABD is revered in the IPL in recognition of his tenure with RCB

Also Read: Rinku Singh seeks to excel in T20 format, opens up on following MS Dhoni's advice while batting

AB de Villiers still waiting on the call from RCB, says he is ready to be with the team

South African cricket icon AB de Villiers has stepped down from all forms of cricket. But he misses the competitive action and time spent in India for IPL. ABD is an RCB icon who elevated the franchise to the next level alongside Virat Kohli. ABD is off competitive action, but the franchise could keep him in a different capacity, be it a team consultant or a mentor, as he is one of the greatest limited-overs batsmen in history. However, de Villiers revealed on his YouTube channel that he is still waiting on the call from the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

"I haven't spoken to anyone there. No one has contacted me at all. If I am asked to be there for a day or 2 as mentioned by Virat - he made a light comment that why don't you spend time with us, and that offer is still on table, more as a friend, and not as coach or any role to play," ABD said.

“If some batters talk to me, I will definitely share my knowledge and experience and maybe there will be a more professional role on the table,” The Durban-born cricketer added.

AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli punch gloves during an IPL match | Image: BCCI


Also Read: ‘He was pushed into that…'-R Ashwin defends Riyan Parag against unjustified criticism

AB de Villiers was one of the greatest players in history when he left the IPL. With a strike rate of nearly 160, he amassed 4522 runs during his 157 games for RCB. After Virat Kohli, he is the second-highest run-scorer in the franchise's history. The franchise could make apt use of ABD and bring him back as a mentor. But it is yet to be seen whether RCB will make the call and bring him back.

Published January 12th, 2024 at 09:46 IST

