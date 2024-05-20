Advertisement

Ahead of the IPL 2024 season, veteran Indian wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik has hinted that the year 2024 will be his last at the Indian Premier League as an active competitor. Karthik has emerged as a commentator and analyst after his stint with the Indian Cricket Team. The 38-year-old is yet to announce his retirement from international duty, and he put up such a form that he was in the run for the wicketkeeper position for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024. RCB had a dreadful start in this year's campaign, and it looked like they would be done halfway through the league stage. But after their clinical win over the Chennai Super Kings, RCB officially qualified for the playoffs and during the team's dressing room discussion, he offered another hint that this is his final IPL campaign.

Dinesh Karthik hints 2024 IPL will be his last during the dressing room talk with RCB

Dinesh Karthik put out an impactful campaign for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru as they powered through a horrendous first half of the season. He emerged as a finisher who makes big hits and puts the team into the driver's seat. If RCB has been able to power through, DK is one of the reasons why.

In a conversation shared by the Royal Challengers Bengaluru on X (Formerly Twitter), Karthik revealed that after losing out on seven matches and winning eight out of them, he thought that it would be over on May 18th, 2024. Given they had a slim chance while CSK had a higher probability, he thought that it was the end of his campaign. But he was proved wrong by his teammates.

Eloquent, Cheeky and Funny: DK’s Dressing Room Masterclass 🤩





"Three weeks ago, I made this decision, eight games, seven losses; I thought, 'Okay, today will be the last day,' so I called 26 members of my family, I thought it would be my last day. I'll say bye to everybody, and they'll all be done. But they ended up realizing that I may be playing a few more games," DK said in the video while talking to his teammates.

RCB were able to seal their playoff spot after they limited to CSK under 200 runs, which allowed them to make it to the top four spots of the playoffs. They will now face the Rajasthan Royals in the 2nd playoff match-up against Rajasthan Royals at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.