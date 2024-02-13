Advertisement

The BCCI is considering implementing a minimum Ranji Trophy game requirement for players to qualify for the IPL auction due to concerns over Jharkhand wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan's apparent preference for the IPL over first-class cricket.

BCCI may implement a new rule to ensure players don't ignore their domestic teams

According to reports, the BCCI has asked Ishan Kishan to join Jharkhand's last group league game against Rajasthan, which begins on February 16. Kishan's frequent absence from Ranji Trophy matches, citing "travel fatigue" following his return from the South Africa tour, has sparked concerns among cricket officials.

A senior BCCI official, speaking on condition of anonymity, mentioned plans to mandate players to participate in a few Ranji Trophy games to ensure their commitment to domestic cricket. Failure to comply could result in players being ineligible for the IPL or its auction.

"The decision makers in BCCI are well aware that some players don't want to play any red ball cricket. If they are out of Indian team, they would at best play a few Mushtaq Ali T20 games and then not report for state team duty during red ball season," a BCCI official was quoted as saying to PTI.

“To rein in such players, board in all likelihood will make it mandatory to play 3-4 Ranji Trophy games, failing which, they can't play IPL or even appear in IPL auction if released by their franchise,” the official added.

"The state units feel unless the diktat comes from the top of BCCI, some of the young stars will treat Ranji Trophy with disdain."

While acknowledging certain players' workload concerns, the BCCI remains determined to establish a balance between domestic and franchise cricket commitments. Despite the impending T20 World Cup and potential workload issues, no instructions have been given to IPL teams regarding player workload management.

"We can understand Hardik Pandya's case as his body can't take the rigours of red ball cricket. He can't withstand the workload of Test cricket and India needs him fit for ICC events. But some of the other youngsters, whenever you call them, they will cite that they are currently doing physio work. There needs to be a stop somewhere," the official said.

Given the ICC T20 World Cup scheduled to commence on June 1, with India's first match set for June 5 in New York, the workload management of India's core players during the IPL becomes crucial. The IPL is tentatively slated to take place between March and May.

(With inputs from PTI)