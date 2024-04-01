×

Updated April 1st, 2024 at 19:30 IST

BEHAVE: Sanjay Manjrekar openly TELLS Mumbai crowd to 'BEHAVE' at MI vs RR toss, fans lash out

Upon witnessing Hardik Pandya getting immensely booed at Wankhede, Sanjay Manjrekar tells the crowd to "behave". Watch the visuals from the toss.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Sanjay Manjrekar and Hardik Pandya
Sanjay Manjrekar and Hardik Pandya | Image:IPL/X
What was heavily speculated has turned into reality. Hardik Pandya has been heavily booed by the Mumbai Indians fans at Wankhede. It is a never-seen-before scene as Pandya is the captain of Mumbai Indians, and Wankhede is the home ground of the 5-time IPL winners. Thus, Pandya has received jeers from his home fans.

Also Read | Has cricket found its Ronaldo or Djokovic in the form of Pandya?

Sanjay Manjrekar asks the Wankhede crowd to behave

Ever since the start of the IPL 2024, Hardik Pandya has received a hostile environment wherever he has travelled as the captain of Mumbai Indians. The string of 'boos' started at the Narendra Modi Stadium, then carried forward by the fans present at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, in Hyderabad. As Mumbai Indians finally scheduled to start their home stint, the reaction from the crowd was also supposed to end. Turns out the volume has only increased.

During the MI vs RR toss segment, Hardik Pandya endured the loudest boos till now. Witnessing the same, presenter at the toss, Sanjay Manjrekar also felt the heat of the crowd and advised those in attendance to "behave".

Here's what transpired at the toss segment of Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan  Royals IPL 2024 clash.

Hearing the noise from the crowd, Pandya remained unfazed and did his bit at the toss and returned to the dressing facility. Rajasthan Royals won the toss and decided to field first.

The booing and jeering seemingly won't end here, and there may emerge many moments from the match where the reception from the crowd became apparent again.

Also Read | IPL Live Score, MI vs RR today cricket match updates

Why Hardik Panday is receiving boos from his home crowd?

Hardik Pandya's appointment as the captain of the Mumbai Indians team meant the ousting of the 5-time IPL trophy-winning captain, Rohit Sharma. The fans were not pleased with the decision of MI management to bring Pandya at the helm in place of Rohit Sharma, consequently, the boos are the crowd's way to express their disapproval.

Published April 1st, 2024 at 19:30 IST

