Advertisement

As the IPL 2024 season heats up, all eyes turn to the highly anticipated clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday, May 18. With both teams vying for a coveted spot in the playoffs, the stakes couldn't be higher.

Also Read: Team India stars make urgent request to Rahul Dravid but he SAYS NO; Rahul will not reverse decision

Advertisement

Why Virat Kohli's love affair with 18 is bad news for CSK?

RCB enters the match riding a wave of momentum, winning five games on the trot to rise to the sixth spot on the IPL 2024 points table. In contrast, CSK, while always a formidable opponent, has struggled to find their rhythm in recent matches. With both teams eager to secure a win, the May 18 encounter promises to be an electrifying showdown.

Advertisement

Adding to the intrigue are the mind-blowing statistics surrounding RCB's performance on May 18. In what has become a viral revelation, RCB has never tasted defeat in an IPL match held on May 18. This remarkable streak spans four matches, each resulting in victory for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Such a statistic is bound to weigh heavily on the minds of the CSK camp.

The significance of May 18 in RCB's fortunes dates back to 2013 when they first clashed with CSK on this date, emerging victorious. Subsequent encounters against the same opponent in the following season yielded similar results. Even when facing different opponents, such as Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad in subsequent years, RCB continued their winning streak on May 18. The date seems to carry an undeniable charm for the Bengaluru-based franchise.

Advertisement

Also Read: 'Look at your own record, it's worse': Gambhir rips apart De Villiers & KP over Hardik's criticism

Adding to the mystique surrounding May 18 is the consistent performance of former RCB captain, Virat Kohli. In each of the four matches played on this date, Kohli has delivered standout performances, including two centuries and a half-century. His knack for rising to the occasion on May 18 further reinforces RCB's dominance on this auspicious day.

Advertisement

56 vs CSK (2013) - Won

27 vs CSK (2014) - Won

113 vs PBKS (2016) - Won

100 vs SRH (2023) - Won

The match between RCB and CSK is going to be a virtual knockout contest and it will decide the fate of both the teams. Whichever team wins the game, will qualify for the playoffs. RCB will have to win by a big margin if they want to reach the playoffs.

