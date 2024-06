Published 16:09 IST, May 26th 2024

Blessing in disguise for Pat Cummins? SRH have an edge over KKR in IPL 2024 final, Here's How

SRH will face KKR in the IPL 2024 final and Pat Cummins has the chance to lead them to their 2nd title. Ahead of the game in Chennai, SRH might have an edge.