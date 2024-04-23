Advertisement

West Indies cricket icon Brian Lara praised the maturity displayed by Yashasvi Jaiswal, commending the young player's performance against Mumbai Indians on Monday. Lara highlighted Jaiswal's well-crafted innings, where he adeptly balanced pacing his shots with maintaining a high strike rate.

Brian Lara lauds Yashasvi Jaiswal

Ending a dry spell by his impressive standards, Yashasvi Jaiswal scored his first century of this IPL, leading Rajasthan Royals to a convincing nine-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians. Jaiswal was not in good form prior to the match, registering several low scores on the trot. However, the Indian youngster pulled off the magic in last night's game, where he not only scored an unbeaten century but also helped RR win.

"Yeah, beautiful. But the fact of the matter is, he's taking his time, looking at the ball right from up at the back, and he's playing cricketing shots. He's got all the stuff, he doesn't have to worry about it," Brian Lara was quoted as saying on Star Sports Cricket Live show.

Yashasvi Jaiswal hammered nine fours and seven sixes, crafting an unbeaten 104 off just 60 balls. His innings was filled with powerful leg-side shots and elegant drives. Jaiswal hit the winning runs for Rajasthan Royals in the end. With the victory, RR consolidated its place at the top of the IPL 2024 points table.

“And when you do get on top of the bowlers, that's when you take it back, because that's what I love about Yashasvi. It was well put together, great cricketing shots, he's managed throughout the innings, and anyone knows, if you're chasing such a good total, at Jaipur and you bounce through the innings, you're soon as going to get there,” Lara added.