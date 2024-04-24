Advertisement

The Chennai Super Kings were tamed at their own fortress after the Lucknow Super Giants pulled off a miraculous victory, handing CSK their first home loss of the season. For the away team, Marcus Stoinis stood up to the task as the Aussie hitter unleashed his dominance at Chepauk. CSK set up a formidable 211-run target, but LSG chased it down efficiently. The defending champions have lost two back-to-back games and need to address the flaws that have held the team back. But Coach Stephen Fleming is looking for solutions that will be effective in the long term.

Stephen Fleming isn't rooting for an instant solution, wants the right batting order to win matches

Throughout the season, CSK has been mixing hitters in the top three. Ajinkya Rahane and Ruturaj Gaikwad opened Tuesday's match against the Lucknow Super Giants, while Mitchell moved up to number three from number five.

However, following their fourth loss in eight games, head coach Stephen Fleming is willing to give players like Daryl Mitchell a bit of time to acclimatise to life in the top three. The squad is not searching for a "quick fix" to their batting problems. The coach said they need to get their batting combinations right.

"It's a mixture of trying to find that (combination) and also form. We're a little bit uncomfortable with some areas, so we're trying to find not a quick fix, but the right combination where players are going to contribute for the back end of this tournament," said Fleming.

Fleming insisted that number three is the ideal spot for the fellow New Zealander.

"There's a lot of pressure, obviously. Getting up the order is more comfortable for him. Me putting him down the order in the hitting role wasn't his best position.

"So, we've looked to rectify that and get him up the order where he has had his best performances internationally. That might take a little time, but the top three need to contribute the majority of runs.

Fleming also shed light upon skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad's ton despite ending up on the losing side.

"Ruturaj did that today, so hopefully, he can continue his form, and the others can pick that up... We're not firing on all cylinders by any means, but we're in each game asking teams to play well to beat us. We just got to get a little bit better."

(With PTI Inputs)