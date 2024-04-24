Advertisement

All eyes will be on the Indian Cricket Team's preliminary squad as the T20 World Cup approaches. The BCCI selectors will find it difficult to decide who will get a ticket to the World Cup 2024 with the IPL 2024 already underway. As the IPL season progresses, several names have come under scrutiny due to players putting on outstanding performances in the competition. While some performers have proven themselves, many are having trouble with their form, casting questions on their eligibility for the ICC competition. A World Cup-winning cricketer has voiced his opinions over the Indian team's tour to the USA and the West Indies during the argument, pointing out that some of the players' eligibility for the ICC tournament may be in doubt.

Aaron Finch concerned upon star India cricketers' form as T20 World Cup selection approaches

With the IPL 2024 halfway done, a lot of the players' form has been on display. Top players like Rohit Sharma have been powering through. But 2015's T20 World Cup-winning skipper Aaron Finch revealed that he is particularly concerned about the display of all-rounder Hardik Pandya and southpaw batter Yashasvi Jaiswal.

"I have got my eye on two people, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Hardik Pandya. Two guys who haven't been in the best form throughout this IPL so far and there is a bit of pressure building on both of them.

"There is a T20 World Cup coming up very soon. They will want to be in great form to get picked and then if they are there, to contribute to India having a real crack at trying to win another T20 World Cup," the member of the 2015 World Cup winning squad said during an appearance on Star Sports.

Yashasvi Jaiswal had some slow starts and unproductive outings, but he regained his form when the Royals went against Mumbai Indians at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. The Southpaw batter was vital in chasing the target as he secured an unbeaten ton and led his side towards a solid win to keep RR at the top of the standings.

However, skipper Hardik Pandya has struggled with the bat and the ball as the five-time champs, Mumbai Indians, have slumped at number seven of the points table. Pandya is yet to bounce back into his dominant form, and his status for the T20 CWC remains in severe jeopardy.