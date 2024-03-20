Advertisement

The Chennai Super Kings are dealing with an injury scare before the IPL 2024 season could begin. The five-time champions will miss out on one of their opening batters. Since CSK are the defending champions this year, the onus will remain in the franchise to replicate their dominance as they play throughout the season. Expectations are at an all-time high as all franchises have bagged notable picks in the auction last year. But Chennai is dealing with an opening batter scare, and the team's batting coach has figured out some notable substitute openers.

CSK batting coach names two ideal replacements for Devon Conway's spot

New Zealand's Devon Conway has been an impactful batter as he has displayed grit and impact whenever he comes to bat on the pitch. Since Conway is rehabbing an injury and has been sidelined until May 2024, the teams need to find a replacement batter who can power through the opposition. Former CSK opener and current team batting coach, Mike Hussey, has figured out two viable options in the team. He named NZ star Rachin Ravindra and Veteran Indian batter Ajinkya Rahane as two options who could open alongside Ruturaj Gaikwad.

“We’ve got Rachin Ravindra, who’s coming in, who plays a similar style to Devon Conway, There are other options as well. Ajinkya Rahane played so well last year. He could also move up the order,” Coach Hussey said.

India's Ajinkya Rahane and New Zealand's Devon Conway run between the wickets at the IPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru | Image: AP

Since two names have been pointed out by the batting coach, there is a chance that both batters need to go through a performance evaluation so that the management can figure out the appropriate opener for the batting squad.

Rachin Ravindra's performance in the ODI World Cup 2023 was nothing less than star-studded. He put up an impeccable display that allowed New Zealand to rise to the occasion. On the other hand, Ajinkya Rahane has the veteran's instinct and has proved himself as a credible opener in domestic and National fixtures. CSK will not have much trouble in picking up a replacement for the opening spot.

The Chennai Super Kings, led by MS Dhoni, will open the IPL 2024 campaign against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on March 22, 2024