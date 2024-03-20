Advertisement

As the 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) approaches, defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are gearing up to take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on March 22. Under the leadership of MS Dhoni, CSK aims to retain their title in the upcoming season, boasting a formidable squad.

Also Read: KL Rahul visits Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain ahead of IPL 2024, seeks blessings from the almighty

Advertisement

CSK's predicted playing XI

With Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rachin Ravindra likely to open the batting for CSK, replacing the injured Devon Conway from last season, the team's top order undergoes a shift. Moeen Ali, the English all-rounder, is anticipated to bat at number three, followed by Ajinkya Rahane at number four, and Shivam Dube and Ravindra Jadeja to follow suit. Meanwhile, MS Dhoni will resume his duties behind the stumps while potentially slotting in at number seven in the batting order.

Advertisement

In terms of bowling, CSK is likely to rely on Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, and Maheesh Theekshana as their primary bowlers for the tournament. These four are expected to feature prominently throughout the season, anchoring CSK's bowling attack.

Also Read: CSK coach Mike Hussey names potential Devon Conway substitutes who could move up as opening batter

Advertisement

CSK's strongest XI for IPL 2024: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rachin Ravindra, Moeen Ali/ Daryl Mitchell, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (c) (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana

CSK's Squad: Ajay Mandal, Ajinkya Rahane, Avanish Rao Aravelly, Daryl Mitchell, Deepak Chahar, MS Dhoni (C), Maheesh Theekshana, Mitchell Santner, Moeen Ali, Mukesh Choudhary, Mustafizur Rahman, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Rachin Ravindra, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sameer Rizvi, Shaik Rasheed, Shardul Thakur, Shivam Dube, Simarjeet Singh, Tushar Deshpande ​

