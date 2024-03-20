×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 20th, 2024 at 22:50 IST

'Dhoni, Gaikwad, Jadeja...': CSK's STRONGEST Playing XI that can defend title in IPL 2024

Under the leadership of MS Dhoni, CSK aims to retain their title in the upcoming season, boasting a formidable squad.

Reported by: Vishal Tiwari
Dhoni IPL Franchise CSK
CSK | Image:IPL
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

As the 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) approaches, defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are gearing up to take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on March 22. Under the leadership of MS Dhoni, CSK aims to retain their title in the upcoming season, boasting a formidable squad.

Also Read: KL Rahul visits Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain ahead of IPL 2024, seeks blessings from the almighty

Advertisement

CSK's predicted playing XI

With Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rachin Ravindra likely to open the batting for CSK, replacing the injured Devon Conway from last season, the team's top order undergoes a shift. Moeen Ali, the English all-rounder, is anticipated to bat at number three, followed by Ajinkya Rahane at number four, and Shivam Dube and Ravindra Jadeja to follow suit. Meanwhile, MS Dhoni will resume his duties behind the stumps while potentially slotting in at number seven in the batting order.

Advertisement

In terms of bowling, CSK is likely to rely on Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, and Maheesh Theekshana as their primary bowlers for the tournament. These four are expected to feature prominently throughout the season, anchoring CSK's bowling attack.

Also Read: CSK coach Mike Hussey names potential Devon Conway substitutes who could move up as opening batter

Advertisement

CSK's strongest XI for IPL 2024: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rachin Ravindra, Moeen Ali/ Daryl Mitchell, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (c) (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana

CSK's Squad: Ajay Mandal, Ajinkya Rahane, Avanish Rao Aravelly, Daryl Mitchell, Deepak Chahar, MS Dhoni (C), Maheesh Theekshana, Mitchell Santner, Moeen Ali, Mukesh Choudhary, Mustafizur Rahman, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Rachin Ravindra, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sameer Rizvi, Shaik Rasheed, Shardul Thakur, Shivam Dube, Simarjeet Singh, Tushar Deshpande ​
 

Advertisement

Published March 20th, 2024 at 22:50 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Rahul Gandhi

LS POLLS 2024 LIVE

a few seconds ago
Celebrating World Poetry Day 2024

World Poetry Day 2024

a minute ago
Ideal Astrological Pairings That Promise Love And Understanding

Zodiac Love Pairs

6 minutes ago
Five Animals That Can Only Be Spotted in Asia

Asian Animals

8 minutes ago
Most Famous Paintings Created Through Chiaroscuro Technique

Chiaroscuro Paintings

9 minutes ago
SHOCKING Theft at Mumbai Airport: Bengal Man Loses Rs 1 Lakh Cash, 78-yr-old Fountain Pen

mumbai airport

9 minutes ago
US World Trade Center

Smoke Billows Out

12 minutes ago
Jabalpur Man Wanting To Contest LS polls Pays Security Deposit Of Rs 25,000 In Coins

LS Polls

12 minutes ago
Travel with you girl gang

Vacation With Girl Gang

13 minutes ago
File Photo of Sadhguru

BREAKING: Sadhguru Underg

15 minutes ago
Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

Genetic Disorders

15 minutes ago
Celebrating The World Puppetry Day, The Magic of Storytelling

World Puppetry Day 2024

16 minutes ago
An Odisha shopkeeper died following a heated argument with a customer.

Odisha Shopkeeper Death

18 minutes ago
Holi 2024

Holi Like Carnivals

18 minutes ago
Australian Music Festival 

Shigellosis in Australia

20 minutes ago
Arvind Kejriwal ED Summon

Kejriwal Must Appear

23 minutes ago
Rani Mukerji

Rani's Pre-birthday Bash

27 minutes ago
RC16 pooja ceremony

RC 16 Muhurat Pics

30 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Chhattisgarh: 13 Students Injured After School Roof Gets Ripped Off

    India News4 hours ago

  2. Crew Song Out, Kareena Kapoor Grooves In Remake Of Iconic 90s Track

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  3. Gaurav Bhatia Roughed Up By Lawyers In Surajpur Court, SCBA Takes Note

    India News5 hours ago

  4. Volkswagen to partner with Mobileye

    Web Stories7 hours ago

  5. Rohit Sharma IGNORES captain Hardik Pandya-led MI team-bonding session

    Sports 7 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo