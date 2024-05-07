Advertisement

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday defeated Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 28 runs in their IPL 2024 match to further solidify their position in the top four of the points table. CSK are one of the favourites to qualify for the IPL playoffs along with Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, and Sunrisers Hyderabad. They will next be seen playing against Gujarat Titans on May 10.

Also Read: IPL 2024: REAL REASON why MS Dhoni is refusing to take singles and coming in late to bat for CSK

Advertisement

Daryl Mitchell's kind gesture for CSK fan goes viral

Meanwhile, a heartfelt incident took place during the match between CSK and PBKS. Daryl Mitchell demonstrated genuine kindness when he presented his batting gloves to a spectator whose phone had been shattered by one of his pull shots during a practice session before the IPL 2024 match between Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings in Dharamshala.

Advertisement

During warm-up, Daryl Mitchell was honing his pull shot skills when a powerful stroke went towards the stands, striking a spectator's phone while he was recording the session. Recognizing the unintended harm caused, Mitchell offered a gesture of apology by raising his hand. Subsequently, the fan revealed that he had received batting gloves from Mitchell, presumably as a token of apology.

A guy got hurt and broke his iPhone during practice!!!

Daz gave him his Gloves as a reward!!!💛👊🏻⭐️😎 pic.twitter.com/NkfAGp8Zph — AnishCSK💛 (@TheAnishh)

Also Read: What did Pat Cummins tell Hardik Pandya that SHOCKED the India vice-captain? Here's the details

As far as the match is concerned, Daryl Mitchell scored 30 runs off 19 balls to help CSK post 167/9 in 20 overs. Ravindra Jadeja-led CSK bowlers then restricted PBKS to a paltry score of 139/9 to win by 28 runs. Jadeja was named the player of the match for his all-round performance in the game.

Advertisement



