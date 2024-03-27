Advertisement

Former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) player David Wiese has shed light on the internal dynamics of the franchise's dressing room during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. He disclosed that certain actions and decisions made by head coach Chandrakant Pandit did not sit well with several players, leading to internal issues within the team.

David Wiese reveals explosive details from his time at KKR

KKR endured a challenging season in IPL 2023, failing to find their rhythm throughout the tournament. Despite the absence of their regular captain, Shreyas Iyer, the team managed to win only six out of 14 matches, culminating in a seventh-place finish on the points table under the leadership of Nitish Rana.

This marked the second consecutive year that KKR missed out on qualifying for the playoffs. Despite Chandrakant Pandit's stellar track record in domestic cricket, his coaching stint with KKR did not yield the expected results, drawing criticism and scrutiny from fans and experts alike.

“There were certain issues going on behind the scenes in the team. Guys weren't happy with certain things that were going on, and a lot of the times, it was a tough changing room. There was a new coach coming in and he liked to do things a certain way, and that didn't sit well with the players,” David Wiese said on his podcast Hitman for Hire: A year in the life of a franchise cricketer.

“Guys were frustrated because a lot changed, and the coach brought in things that he thought would bring success. But as an overseas player, they sometimes don't sit well. He's known in India as a fairly militant type of coach, a strict disciplinarian. The overseas guys who've played all over the world don't need someone coming in and telling him how to behave and what to wear and what to do. I was chill with it, but there were players more stubborn than me.”

Chandrakant Pandit's traditional coaching methods came under fire, with reports suggesting that several players were discontented with his management style. Now, a year later, David Wiese has unveiled some startling revelations about the seasoned domestic coach.

For the IPL 2024 season, KKR has brought in former captain Gautam Gambhir as the mentor of the team, while Shreyas Iyer has returned as the skipper. KKR won their first game of the season against Sunrisers Hyderabad to start the campaign on a positive note.