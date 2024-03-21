Updated March 21st, 2024 at 14:14 IST
DC Team 2024: Complete List of Players bought by Delhi Capitals at IPL 2024 Auction
IPL DC Team Auction 2024: Here's the complete list of Delhi Capitals retained and bought ahead IPL 2024
Delhi Capitals will be hoping to form a strong squad as the Capitals still search for their maiden title. Ahead of the auction, the Capitals released 11 players but with the arrival of their captain Rishabh Pant, who missed IPL 2023 after suffering an accident. Pant is all set to play a crucial part in the upcoming IPL season and was retained by DC.
3 Things you need to know:
• Rishab Pant is most likely to lead the squad
• Till now DC has reached the the final once in 2020 and 3 times in playoffs
• In absence of Pant, David Warner was the skipper last year
DC Team 2024: Players retained by DC ahead of IPL 2024 Auctions
Indian players: Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Prithvi Shaw, Khaleel Ahmed, Lalit Yadav, Pravin Dubey, Mukesh Kumar, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Abishek Porel.
Overseas players: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi.
DC Purse Remaining-
With nine slots to fill, three for overseas and five for Indian players, Delhi has a purse amount of Rs 24.95 crores
DC Team 2024: Players bought by DC in IPL 2024 Auctions
|PLAYER
|NATIONALITY
|TYPE
|PRICE PAID
|Kumar Kushagra
|Indian
|Wicket-Keeper
|₹7,20,00,000
|Jhye Richardson
|Overseas
|Bowler
|₹5,00,00,000
|Harry Brook
|Overseas
|Batter
|₹4,00,00,000
|Sumit Kumar
|Indian
|All-Rounder
|₹1,00,00,000
|Shai Hope
|Overseas
|Wicket-Keeper
|₹75,00,000
|Tristan Stubbs
|Overseas
|Wicket-Keeper
|₹50,00,000
|Ricky Bhui
|Indian
|Wicket-Keeper
|₹20,00,000
|Swastik Chhikara
|Indian
|Batter
|₹20,00,000
|Rasikh Dar
|Indian
|Bowler
|₹20,00,000
DC Team 2024
Purse remaining: 9,90,00,000
