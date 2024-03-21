Advertisement

Delhi Capitals will be hoping to form a strong squad as the Capitals still search for their maiden title. Ahead of the auction, the Capitals released 11 players but with the arrival of their captain Rishabh Pant, who missed IPL 2023 after suffering an accident. Pant is all set to play a crucial part in the upcoming IPL season and was retained by DC.

3 Things you need to know:

Advertisement

• Rishab Pant is most likely to lead the squad

• Till now DC has reached the the final once in 2020 and 3 times in playoffs

• In absence of Pant, David Warner was the skipper last year

Also Read: IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: Rovman Powell goes to RR, Rilee Rossouw unsold

Advertisement

DC Team 2024: Players retained by DC ahead of IPL 2024 Auctions

Indian players: Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Prithvi Shaw, Khaleel Ahmed, Lalit Yadav, Pravin Dubey, Mukesh Kumar, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Abishek Porel.

Advertisement

Overseas players: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi.

Also Read: India sensation Tilak Varma reunites with Mumbai Indians buddy Dewald Brevis in South Africa - WATCH

Advertisement

DC Purse Remaining-

With nine slots to fill, three for overseas and five for Indian players, Delhi has a purse amount of Rs 24.95 crores

Advertisement

DC Team 2024: Players bought by DC in IPL 2024 Auctions

PLAYER NATIONALITY TYPE PRICE PAID Kumar Kushagra Indian Wicket-Keeper ₹7,20,00,000 Jhye Richardson Overseas Bowler ₹5,00,00,000 Harry Brook Overseas Batter ₹4,00,00,000 Sumit Kumar Indian All-Rounder ₹1,00,00,000 Shai Hope Overseas Wicket-Keeper ₹75,00,000 Tristan Stubbs Overseas Wicket-Keeper ₹50,00,000 Ricky Bhui Indian Wicket-Keeper ₹20,00,000 Swastik Chhikara Indian Batter ₹20,00,000 Rasikh Dar Indian Bowler ₹20,00,000

DC Team 2024

Purse remaining: 9,90,00,000