Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Updated March 21st, 2024 at 14:14 IST

DC Team 2024: Complete List of Players bought by Delhi Capitals at IPL 2024 Auction

IPL DC Team Auction 2024: Here's the complete list of Delhi Capitals retained and bought ahead IPL 2024

Reported by: Daisy Mehta
David Warner and Rishabh Pant
David Warner and Rishabh Pant walk back after finishing a match. | Image:BCCI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Delhi Capitals will be hoping to form a strong squad as the Capitals still search for their maiden title. Ahead of the auction, the Capitals released 11 players but with the arrival of their captain Rishabh Pant, who missed IPL 2023 after suffering an accident. Pant is all set to play a crucial part in the upcoming IPL season and was retained by DC. 

3 Things you need to know:

• Rishab Pant is most likely to lead the squad 
• Till now DC has reached the the final once in 2020 and 3 times in playoffs
• In absence of Pant, David Warner was the skipper last year

Also Read: IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: Rovman Powell goes to RR, Rilee Rossouw unsold

DC Team 2024: Players retained by DC ahead of IPL 2024 Auctions

Indian players: Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Prithvi Shaw, Khaleel Ahmed, Lalit Yadav, Pravin Dubey, Mukesh Kumar, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Abishek Porel.

Overseas players: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi.

Also Read: India sensation Tilak Varma reunites with Mumbai Indians buddy Dewald Brevis in South Africa - WATCH

DC Purse Remaining- 

With nine slots to fill, three for overseas and five for Indian players, Delhi has a purse amount of Rs 24.95 crores

DC Team 2024: Players bought by DC in IPL 2024 Auctions

PLAYERNATIONALITYTYPEPRICE PAID
Kumar KushagraIndianWicket-Keeper₹7,20,00,000
Jhye RichardsonOverseasBowler₹5,00,00,000
Harry BrookOverseasBatter₹4,00,00,000
Sumit KumarIndianAll-Rounder₹1,00,00,000
Shai HopeOverseasWicket-Keeper₹75,00,000
Tristan StubbsOverseasWicket-Keeper₹50,00,000
Ricky BhuiIndianWicket-Keeper₹20,00,000
Swastik ChhikaraIndianBatter₹20,00,000
Rasikh DarIndianBowler₹20,00,000

DC Team 2024

Purse remaining: 9,90,00,000

 

 

 

Published December 19th, 2023 at 13:28 IST

IPL

