The Royal Challengers Bengaluru's quest for a title has officially ended after they were handed a heavy defeat at the hands of the Rajasthan Royals. Unfortunately, Bengaluru's loss also means that Dinesh Karthik's prolific IPL career has ended, and he got to do it from where it all began for him. The IPL 2024 marks the end of Karthik's journeyman career, where he was a part of several IPL franchises. After RCB crashed out from the IPL playoffs, Karthik was given a guard of honour by his Bengaluru teammates, and the fans also gave him a rousing applause.

Dinesh Karthik gets all the love from his team and the fans as he receives a Guard of Honour, fans cheerfully chant for him

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik has already indicated that the IPL 2024 will be his last season in the Indian Premier League. The stumper wanted to make sure that he did his last ride in the most passionate way possible, and DK did the same. RCB managed to make their way into the playoffs, but they failed to prevail against the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL eliminator. After the match, the entire Bengaluru team, including Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, and more gave a guard of honour to the retiring Dinesh Karthik.

Dinesh Karthik getting guard of honour from RCB and the crowd chanting 'DK, DK'. #RCBvsKKR #DineshKarthik pic.twitter.com/3PISfHDF5d — scOut Op (@ScOutoppp69)

Not just the RCB team, but the fans also cheered for him as he made his way back to the dressing room. DK deserved all the love that he received in the IPL 2024 season, and it was visible at the Narendra Modi Stadium as the attendees chanted 'DK, DK' for the stumper. Karthik waved to the crowd as he made his way back.

Dinesh Karthik's performance throughout the IPL 2024 season was immaculate, as he excelled with the bat. He also put up a solid effort behind the wicket. He has a well-versed strike rate of 187 and has scored 326 runs in the 2024 edition of the IPL. DK emerged as a finisher and hit big, which also put him in contention for the T20 World Cup Squad. The stumper has yet to decide on his international career, but his IPL run has come to an end.