Despite putting up a fighting comeback, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's trophyless run will continue after they critically faltered in the eliminator against the Rajasthan Royals. It was a heartbreaking moment for the RCB fans as their favourite teams were sent to dust by the Royals as they made an impactful comeback. Rajasthan showed grit with the ball and the bat, while RCB felt lacking. The downward spiral has left the franchise in shambles, and the social media memers and critics have unleashed their wrath on RCB's loss at a crucial stage like the eliminator.

Internet trollers, keyboard critics have a field day as RR cleans RCB off title contention

For the RCB, it was a nightmare as they lost out on the moments when the batters could have established themselves and set up a big number. But RR overpowered them and paved their way for another IPL title. After RCB lost their chance in the IPL 2024 season, trollers came forward to put the franchise fans in place after their aggressive celebration when they defeated the five-time champions, the Chennai Super Kings to reach the playoffs. From internet meme sensations to the fans, every critic trolled Bengaluru after they choked in yet another playoff match. Fans even compared with the famous Thala for a Reason meme.

Won 6 matches in a row, but lost the 7th one. Thala for a reason. — Xavier Uncle (@xavierunclelite)

The only Way To lift Trophy RCB Fans 😄😄



WARRA TROPHY FOR RCB #Chokli | #RCBvsRR pic.twitter.com/as1P3gBIQb — IPL FOLLOWER (@BiggBosstwts)

Now RCB fans from last 16 years #RCBvsRR haarcb fans #hallabol #chokli #fixing.

pic.twitter.com/mmpPIWxy5f — Καʀαƞ 🎖️ (@JDKaranLeo)

Speaking of the match, the Rajasthan bowlers did a great job of keeping the RCB batters at bay and not letting them go past the 40-run mark. Bengaluru managed to score 172/8 with RR needing 173. Even though the Royals' batters were stuttered in the middle part of their innings, they eventually made it to the third round of the playoff. Be it Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag or the returning Shimron Hetmeyer, Rajasthan has managed to show out and sweep the game. To advance to the IPL final, the 2008 champions will now take on Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday.