The Royal Challengers Bengaluru's trophyless streak will continue, despite a valiant effort in the eliminator against the Rajasthan Royals. It was a painful moment for RCB fans as their favourite teams were annihilated by the Royals as they staged an impressive comeback. Rajasthan demonstrated grit with both the ball and the bat, whilst RCB lacked it. Ambati Rayudu, one of CSK's former players, spoke on RCB's loss, saying that they need to do more than just aggressively rejoice, as they did after defeating CSK and taking their playoff spot.

Ambati Rayudu gets critical after RCB's shambolic loss, takes a jibe at their aggressive celebrations

A dream comeback turned to ashes for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru after they failed to qualify in the eliminator round against the Rajasthan Royals. The Sanju Samson-led side was simply a step ahead of them as they chased down the given target despite having hurdles coming from the opposition. After RCB lost the chance of getting through, former CSK batter Ambati Rayudu saw the perfect moment to rub salt in the wounds of the RCB fans, as a Chennai faithful, Rayudu was undeniably glowing after RR's win, and he took a jibe at RCB for their aggressive celebrations and eventually choking at the eliminator.

"IPL Trophies are not won by celebrations and aggression. IPL Trophy is not winning by only beating CSK. To win the IPL trophy you will have to play well in the Playoffs," Rayudu said during the Star Sports broadcast.

Regarding the game, the Rajasthan bowlers performed admirably in containing the RCB hitters and preventing them from scoring more than 40 runs. Bengaluru scored 172/8, whereas RR needed 173. The Royals eventually advanced to the third round of the playoffs, despite their batters faltering in the middle of their innings. Rajasthan has demonstrated their abilities and won the game, whether it is through Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, or the returning Shimron Hetmeyer. The 2008 winners will now play Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday in order to advance to the IPL final.