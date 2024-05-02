Advertisement

At the start of the tournament, the Chennai Super Kings, the reigning champions, showed themselves to be a formidable force. However, as the tournament progresses, the Super Kings' performance has significantly declined as a result of their recent losses in pivotal games, which may make it more difficult for them to successfully defend their title. Chennai just suffered two defeats at the hands of Lucknow and is coming off a defeat at the hands of Punjab at their stronghold in Chepauk. The team's performance has declined, and they haven't been able to get back on track. After Deepak Chahar departed the game, the team's bowling will also have some difficulties, and they could be in difficulty because he may lose out on a significant period of playing time.

Stephen Fleming offers an update on Deepak Chahar amid race to playoffs

The Chennai Super Kings' losing run against the Punjab Kings remains persistent. Not only against Punjab but as Chennai advances in the lucrative competition, they may encounter numerous difficulties. After suffering an injury, the team's top pacer, Deepak Chahar, had to leave the field and did not come back for the rest of the game. It could be difficult for CSK because they are already without Matheesha Pathirana and Tushar Deshpande, and their bowling arsenal lacks potency. Stephen Fleming, the coach, talked about the bowling dilemma and provided an update on Chahar.

"Deepak Chahar doesn't look good. Initial feeling wasn't great. So we are waiting for more positive report. Physio and doctors will have a look. Sri Lankan boys are off to get visa. So we are hoping that their process is smooth. And we get them back for our next game up north (at Dharamshala).

India's Deepak Chahar during the IPL 2024 match between the Chennai Super Kings and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium | Image: BCCI

"Richard Gleeson was good, he was positive. Tushar Deshpande got flu, so we had to make a few changes today, which is a bit unusual. But again that's part of it and we have got resources. It's just they haven't got time to be comfortable about their roles and us to be comfortable with the game plan that we are struggling with," CSK coach Stephen Fleming revealed in the post-match media scrum.

CSK disintegrated batting between the sixth and tenth over, losing three wickets for a mere sixteen runs. With runs at a pace of 10.6, the CSK was a shadow of the attacking team that often controls the middle innings between the seventh and the fifteenth over. The dew rendered the spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Moeen Ali useless, and the pacer Deepak Chahar exited the pitch after bowling just two deliveries due to discomfort, posing a significant challenge to the Chennai Super Kings' defence. Whether they can get back into the game is still up in the air.