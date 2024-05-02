Advertisement

The defending champions, the Chennai Super Kings, emerged as a dominant force when they began the tournament. But as the tournament goes by, the Super Kings have had a considerable dip in their form as they have been losing vital matches, which could put a damper on successfully defending their title. Chennai recently lost two of their outing against Lucknow and is coming off a loss against Punjab at their fortress in Chepauk. The Team's performance has taken a slump, and they failed to recover from it. But it looks like the team may land into more trouble, as predicted by the Indian Team legend, Irfan Pathan.

Irfan Pathan predicts trouble is on the way for CSK amid IPL 2024 season

Chennai Super Kings fell short against the Punjab Kings, and their losing streak against them continues. But not just against Punjab, but Chennai could run into a lot of problems as they move ahead in the cash-rich tournament. Former Team India cricketer Irfan Pathan predicts the Super Kings will deal with a lot of issues as they continue their campaign in the IPL 2024 season.

Pathan discussed the issues that CSK's pace bowling unit is probably going to have. Mustafizur Rahman will not be participating any longer since he is returning home to play in the T20I series against Zimbabwe. Moreover, Deepak Chahar walked away after bowling just two balls while Matheesha Pathirana and Tushar Deshpande are also having a fair share of troubles and have been deemed questionable for the rest of the campaign.

“Mustafizur won’t be available from now on. Deepak went off today. Pathirana and Tushar Deshapnde’s availablity going forward will be a question mark. Problem of plenty for CSK,” Pathan tweeted on X (Formerly Twitter)

While batting between the sixth and tenth over, CSK completely collapsed, losing three wickets for just sixteen runs. The CSK was a shadow of the rampaging side that usually rules the middle passage between the seventh and the fifteenth over, scoring runs at a rate of 10.6. The dew made the spinners Moeen Ali and Ravindra Jadeja, ineffectual, while pacer Deepak Chahar left the pitch with a niggle after bowling only two deliveries, leaving the Chennai Super Kings' defence facing numerous obstacles. It is yet to be seen whether they can bounce back into the game.