The Punjab Kings have been rallying through the IPL 2024 season after the Sam Curran-led side has found their winning ways. PBKS left CSK in shambles after they secured a win over the Gaikwad-led side at their fortress in Chepauk. Match 49 saw a thriller of a game, with PBKS gradually retaining its form and moving ahead into the playoff contention. A moment of the clash went viral after Harshal Patel copied one of India's star bowlers, Yuzvendra Chahal's signature pose, and the leg-spin bowler tweeted a hilarious message to the owner of X Corp, Elon Musk.

Yuzvendra Chahal puts forth a hilarious request to X owner and CTO Elon Musk after Harshal Patel's antics

During the 15th over of the Chennai Super Kings vs Punkab Kings IPL 2024 match at Chepauk, Kagiso Rabada's bowling dismissed batter Sameer Rizvi, who attempted to hit an upper cut to his bowling. Harshal Patel made the run to catch the ball, and successfully making it happen, he did the iconic pose of Yuzvendra Chahal. The Indian leg-spin bowler has been in the rumbles after his performance with RR has been mind blowing. He was recently announced as a part of the 15-member squad for Team India in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in the United States and the Caribbean. The spin bowler did not leave the chance to jump into the fun.

Yuzvendra Chahal took to X (Formerly Twitter) and tweeted out a message to the owner of the social media platform, Elon Musk. He made light of the situation by jokingly requesting Elon Musk to file a copyright lawsuit against the Punjab Kings player for copying his pose. Their bromance was visible when they were teammates during their time in the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and it was visible in their social media banter.

Dear @elonmusk paaji, Harshal bhai pe copyright lagana hai 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/CUAeZd6uNa — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal)

"Dear [@elonmusk] paaji, Harshal bhai pe copyright lagana hai (Dear Elon Mush sir, i want to put a copyright strike on Harshal Patel.)," Chahal tweeted.

Jonny Bairstow and Rilee Rossouw's 64-run partnership set the stage for Punjab Kings' seven-wicket victory over Chennai Super Kings. After Bairstow scored 46 off 30 balls and Rossouw hit 43 off 23, the team passed CSK's total of 162/7 with 13 balls remaining thanks to an uninterrupted 50-run partnership between Sam Curran (26*) and Shashank Singh (25*).