Faf du Plessis complains to Pat Cummins about IPL referee flipping toss coin in MI vs RCB match?
It is alleged that the RCB captain was recounting a recent toss controversy involving RCB and Mumbai Indians (MI) to his SRH counterpart.
A recent exchange between Faf du Plessis and Pat Cummins has stirred controversy and raised questions about the integrity of the Indian Premier League (IPL).
While the IPL remains the world's most popular and lucrative cricket league, it has not been without its share of controversies over the years. The tournament has previously been embroiled in match-fixing allegations, and this latest incident involving a conversation between du Plessis and Cummins could potentially add to the league's controversies.
Can you guess what Faf is telling Pat here?
A video capturing the interaction between the two captains during the toss of the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) has gone viral on social media. Faf du Plessis leads RCB, while Pat Cummins is at the helm for SRH in the current IPL 2024 season.
In the video, Faf du Plessis can be seen engaged in a spirited conversation with Pat Cummins before the toss. It is alleged that the RCB captain was recounting a recent toss controversy involving RCB and Mumbai Indians (MI) to his SRH counterpart.
In the previous match, Hardik Pandya had tossed the coin over his shoulder, after which match referee Javagal Srinath retrieved the coin and declared the winner without revealing the outcome to the captains. Although du Plessis' exact words were indistinct, his gestures strongly suggested that he was discussing the toss incident with Cummins, who appeared taken aback by the revelation.
As for the match between SRH and RCB, RCB won the toss and elected to field. At the time of this report, SRH had amassed 287 runs for the loss of just three wickets in 20 overs, propelled by a scintillating century from Travis Head. RCB is currently attempting to chase down the target and has scored 207/6 in 16.3 overs.
Published April 15th, 2024 at 22:59 IST