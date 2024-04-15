Advertisement

Mumbai Indians, the five-time IPL champions, have recently been going through a rough patch. Since Hardik Pandya took over as captain of the franchise, the squad has been on a downward spiral, failing to capitalise on their victories and currently sitting in the bottom half of the points standings. It is odd to see a team in such a situation, especially one of the most successful IPL franchises. The fans debate the team's difficulties, which primarily revolve around the new captain, Hardik Pandya. A former international cricketer has raised the issue surrounding the MI captain, who has been costing them matches.

Ex-ENG Cricketer sheds light on Hardik Pandya 's struggles, claims all-rounder struggling with motivation

During his appearance on Star Sports' broadcast, former English cricketer Kevin Pietersen expressed his belief that the new captain is primarily coping with off-field difficulties. Alluding to the fury of the supporters over Hardik Pandya taking over as captain of the Mumbai Indians, which is having an impact on the all-round player for Team India. The England star wants the matter settled right away since it is having a significant effect on Hardik.

"I think with Hardik, everything away from the game is affecting him so much. He's smiling too much when he does the toss. He's trying to act like he's so happy. He's not happy! I've been there. I've been in the firing line and I've been there proper! I can you that it affects you.

"It's affecting him, it's affecting his cricket and something needs to happen" - #KevinPietersen on Hardik's last over vs @msdhoni and the ups and downs of his captaincy!



📹 | Watch the legends of the game, #SunilGavaskar and @KP24 talk more about @hardikpandya7's leadership!… pic.twitter.com/QxCKE6KXf8 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia)

"What's happening with Hardik Pandya... the boos we have been hearing now and how happy they are to see Dhoni smacking him all over the park, it hurts you. He has emotions, he's an Indian player. He doesn't want to be treated like this. With this happening, it's affecting him and his cricket. Something needs to happen," Pietersen said.

MS Dhoni humbed MI after hitting three consecutive sixes in the last over bowled by skipper Hardik Pandya. MSD quickly reached 20* off only four balls, helping the Chennai Super Kings to 206 for four. Matheesha Pathirana, who won Player of the Match, ended MI's pursuit at 186 for six with a 4 for 28 bowling effort. Mumbai lost after winning two straight games, despite Rohit Sharma being the only hero for MI as he produced a ton against CSK.