In a significant shake-up to their lineup, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have omitted Glenn Maxwell and Mohammed Siraj from their Playing XI for the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the ongoing IPL 2024 season. Both players have struggled to leave an impact for RCB this season, leading to their exclusion from the team.

Why Maxwell and Siraj have been dropped?

Glenn Maxwell, who has featured in six matches for RCB this season, has managed to score just 32 runs at an average of 5.33 and a strike rate of 94.12. His bowling has also been lackluster, with only four wickets to his name. Similarly, Siraj has also failed to shine, securing only four wickets from six matches in IPL 2024.

Flash News! ⚡



Lockie is now a part of the RCB verse. 🤩



Go well, mate! 💪#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #IPL2024 #RCBvSRH pic.twitter.com/CEHE3XYvpk — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets)

RCB's revised Playing XI for the match against SRH includes Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Saurav Chauhan, Dinesh Karthik (w), Mahipal Lomror, Reece Topley, Lockie Ferguson, Vijaykumar Vyshak, and Yash Dayal.

On the other hand, SRH's Playing XI features Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Nitish Reddy, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, and T Natarajan.

One of the most notable changes in RCB's lineup is the inclusion of Lockie Ferguson, who is set to make his debut in IPL 2024, adding a new dimension to their bowling attack. The changes reflect RCB's determination to turn their fortunes around and secure a crucial victory against SRH.