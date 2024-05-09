Advertisement

The Lucknow Super Giants did not face any trouble getting to the Uppal Stadium despite the rain threat. However, the host batters dampened their enthusiasm as their team was able to chase down the target in record time. The Sunrisers' opening hitters, particularly Travis Head, were on a mission, dominating the LSG's bowling lineup. With important assists from Abhishek Sharma, the Australian hitter displayed his destructive side against Lucknow, securing a victory at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The openers' electrifying performance delighted Sunrisers supporters, and even Indian cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar couldn't help commenting on their performance.

Also Read: Even Zomato is worried by Travis Head, sends him urgent request as AUS star affects their business

Advertisement

Team India legend Sachin Tendulkar is in awe of SRH openers' display against LSG in IPL 2024

The Lucknow Super Giants failed to withstand the Sunrisers' onslaught that openers Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head delivered at Hyderabad. The LSG bowlers miserably failed as Head and Sharma put up an attacking spree and raced to the target in less than ten overs. Hyderabad's innings made a lot of rounds over social media as the fans showered praise on the batters. Indian Cricket Legend Sachin Tendulkar was also impressed by Travis and Abhishek's batting display. On X (Formerly Twitter), Tendulkar said that if they had opened the game, the score could have reached 300 runs.

Advertisement

A destructive opening partnership would be an understatement tonight. Had these boys batted first, they would’ve scored 300! 🤯#SRHvLSG #IPL2024 pic.twitter.com/b1Q4gwmHO2 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt)

'A destructive opening partnership would be an understatement tonight. Had these boys batted first, they would’ve scored 300!' Tendulkar tweeted.

Advertisement

Also Read: 'Lost for words,' says LSG skipper KL Rahul after SRH's Head & Abhishek unreal batting display

Speaking of the match, Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma's dance of destruction made the Sunrisers' win inevitable. While chasing 165 runs set by the Lucknow Super Giants, the openers made use of their high-stakes attacking approach that has often proved beneficial for them. The Openers efficiently reached the target and the home fans were thrilled to see SRH back into the playoff contention after returning to the top four spot in the IPL 2024 Points table. Hyderabad has secured the number three spot while LSG is still struggling to keep their case and are currently at the number six spot in the table.