As the cricketing world gears up for the much-anticipated T20 World Cup 2024 scheduled to kick off in the USA and West Indies in June, former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh has weighed in on India's chances at the prestigious tournament.

Harbhajan Singh highlights major concerns for Team India

While expressing optimism about India's potential to replicate their 2007 T20 World Cup triumph under former captain MS Dhoni, Harbhajan Singh cautioned Team India against relying solely on current skipper Rohit Sharma's prowess.

In a recent interview, Harbhajan Singh emphasized the importance of collective effort, stating, "Rohit Sharma alone can’t win the cup, it is about 'we' and not 'me'. The more we play like 'we', the more we can achieve."

However, Harbhajan Singh also addressed a pressing concern – the toll of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Indian players' fitness and readiness for the T20 World Cup 2024.

“IPL is a tiring tournament, travel is very tiring. The players will be physically and mentally a bit tired but they need to look at it as an extended part of IPL. There is nothing bigger than the World Cup, you need to give your best, and you have to be switched on the given day. You have to bowl well, bat well and field well. Winning a World Cup is not going to be easy, you have to be mentally strong,” Harbhajan Singh said.

The 2024 edition of the IPL is currently running at full pace with the playoffs arriving in a few days. The Indian squad for the T20 World Cup 2024 will leave in two phases. First, the players whose teams have been eliminated will leave for the USA and the West Indies, and then the players whose teams have reached the IPL 2024 playoffs who go after the end of the season.

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj. Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan

