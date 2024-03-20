Advertisement

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya and veteran batter Rohit Sharma were seen sharing a heartfelt embrace in the nets ahead of their tournament opener against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2024. The moment, captured by Mumbai Indians' social media team, dispelled any rumors of rifts between the two, amidst speculation following Hardik Pandya's appointment as captain.

Hardik Pandya hugs Rohit Sharma

The video, shared by Mumbai Indians on Wednesday, showcased the duo's camaraderie, reassuring fans and followers. Hardik Pandya was seen going towards Rohit Sharma and hugging the Indian captain. They both engaged in a brief chat. With their opening match scheduled for March 24 against Gujarat Titans, Mumbai Indians' display of unity and mutual respect bodes well for their campaign in IPL 2024.

From 2013 to 2023, Rohit Sharma served as the captain of Mumbai Indians, leading the franchise to an unprecedented five IPL titles. The team clinched the championship in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020, solidifying Rohit Sharma's status as one of the most successful captains in the tournament's history. Alongside the legendary MS Dhoni, Rohit stands as one of only two captains to achieve the remarkable feat of securing five IPL titles.

After spending his first seven seasons in the IPL with Mumbai Indians, Hardik Pandya made a notable move to Gujarat Titans. He assumed the captaincy of the newly established franchise before the IPL 2022 season. Pandya's leadership proved instrumental as he guided the team to victory in their inaugural year and propelled Gujarat Titans to the final in the subsequent season. However, Pandya later returned to Mumbai Indians ahead of the IPL 2024 auction.