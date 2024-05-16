Advertisement

In the electrifying race for the prestigious Purple Cap in the ongoing IPL 2024 season, veteran Punjab Kings (PBKS) bowler Harshal Patel has emerged as a leading contender, with his eyes firmly set on the coveted trophy. However, amidst the fierce competition, there's one player Harshal admires and respects immensely – the formidable Jasprit Bumrah of Mumbai Indians.

Also Read: Team India stars make urgent request to Rahul Dravid but he SAYS NO; Rahul will not reverse decision

Advertisement

"Jasprit Bumrah is someone I have always looked up to as a competitor. I always aspire to be as good as him. It's great that we are in this competition for the Purple Cap," Harshal Patel expressed after showcasing his prowess with a stellar performance, claiming 2 for 28 against Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati on Wednesday.

The race for Purple Cap intensifies

The 33-year-old right-arm pacer has been a standout performer throughout the IPL 2024 season, consistently delivering impressive performances for Punjab Kings. With 22 wickets in 13 games, Harshal Patel currently leads the race for the Purple Cap, closely followed by Jasprit Bumrah, who has scalped 20 wickets in the same number of matches.

As the IPL 2024 playoffs draw near, the competition intensifies, with every wicket becoming crucial in determining the fate of the bowlers vying for the Purple Cap. Both Harshal Patel and Jasprit Bumrah have one game left in the league stage.

Advertisement

However, the battle for the Purple Cap is far from over, with spin sensations Varun Chakravarthy and Yuzvendra Chahal looming as potential contenders. Representing Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals respectively, these talented bowlers have the opportunity to surpass Harshal and Bumrah if they deliver standout performances in the IPL playoffs.

Also Read: 'Look at your own record, it's worse': Gambhir rips apart De Villiers & KP over Hardik's criticism

Advertisement

Varun Chakravarthy has 18 wickets in 12 matches, while Yuzvendra Chahal has 17 wickets in 13 games. It will be interesting to see who wins the race of Purple Cap at the end of the IPL 2024 season. KKR's final match is scheduled against RR, while PBKS and MI are slated to lock horns against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants, respectively.