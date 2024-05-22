Advertisement

The RR vs RCB match was hit by controversy as an umpiring decision caused a stir and left many members of the cricket fraternity perplexed. During the RCB innings, Dinesh Karthik was given out, he was adjudged LBW by the field umpire. However, after discussing it with his partner on the other end, Swapnil Singh, Karthik referred it to the third umpire. The TV umpire witnessed a spike on ultra edge as the ball passed the bat, and directed the on-field official to reverse his decision.

Reactions on Dinesh Karthik given not out

As more replays of the Avesh Khan delivery were showcased, it became apparent that the spike was from the bat hitting the pad, rather than from the ball. The decision brought forward varied reactions on social media. Here are a few of the many reactions.

Kevin Pietersen said "I don't think umpire has got the decision right". pic.twitter.com/tM9xalElK4 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns)

Bat hit pad, also DK looked hesitant to review as he knew he was out. Third umpire got it wrong again. #RCBvRR #Eliminator #IPL2024 pic.twitter.com/psudjyMqbv — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14)

Dinesh Karthik was definitely out #RCBvsRR — Matheesha Pathirana 🇱🇰 (@matheesha81)

There was no bat. If there was, Dinesh would have taken DRS straight away. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan)

Sunil Gavaskar said, "the bat has hit the pad, the bat has not hit the ball". pic.twitter.com/pI8j71TwYf — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra)

The bat hit the pad .. that was OUT .. #IPL .. Shocking decision .. — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan)

We simply need to go back to the on-field umpire taking control of all decisions.

Remove player reviews and use the 3rd umpire to overturn any on-field errors. #RRvRCB — Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket)

RCB put on a challenging total on the board

Royal Challengers Bengaluru scored 172/8 against Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League Eliminator here on Wednesday.

Sent into bat, Rajat Patidar top-scored for RCB with 34 off 22 balls.

In-form opener Virat Kohli made 33 off 24 balls before falling to wily leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, while Mahipal Lomror chipped in with a brisk 17-ball 32.

Senior India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin bowled beautifully to finish with excellent figures of 2/19 in four overs while taking the wickets of Cameron Green and Glenn Maxwell off successive balls. Avesh Khan took 3/44 in his four overs.

Brief scores: Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 172/8 in 20 overs (Rajat Patidar 34; Ravichandran Ashwin 2/19, Avesh Khan 3/44).

