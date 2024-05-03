Advertisement

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are eyeing a remarkable comeback in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, aiming to clinch the top spot in the points table as the league stage concludes. With 20 games remaining in the league stage, CSK's journey to the summit hinges on a combination of victories in their own matches and favorable outcomes in fixtures involving other teams.

Also Read: Thala's Gesture of Appreciation: MS Dhoni surprises 103-Year-Old fan with a signed CSK shirt

Advertisement

Here's what CSK must do to finish at the top of IPL 2024 points table

CSK vs LSG | Credit: BCCI

For CSK to secure the coveted top position on the IPL 2024 points table, they must embark on a flawless winning streak, triumphing in all their remaining matches. This feat not only demands exceptional performance on the field but also emphasizes the importance of maintaining a commendable net run rate throughout their campaign.

Advertisement

However, CSK's aspirations are not solely dependent on their own performances. They also rely on a series of outcomes from matches involving rival teams. In a strategic twist of fate, CSK's fortunes are intertwined with the results of key matchups across the league.

Firstly, CSK would hope for the Mumbai Indians to emerge victorious against the Kolkata Knight Riders, setting the stage for a favorable trajectory. Subsequently, CSK's aspirations align with victories for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru over the Gujarat Titans and the Lucknow Super Giants against KKR.

Advertisement

Also Read: 'MY BIGGEST ACHIEVEMENT': Yuzvendra Chahal reacts to being chosen for the T20WC after previous snubs

In addition to these outcomes, CSK's hopes are bolstered by specific scenarios involving other teams. The Rajasthan Royals must falter in all their remaining matches except for one against the Punjab Kings, thereby aiding CSK's ascent in the points table. Similarly, CSK's prospects are further enhanced by the necessity for KKR and Sunrisers Hyderabad to suffer defeats in all their remaining games, except for one specific encounter between KKR and RR.

Advertisement

CSK can still move to Top of the table if everything happens exactly like this. 🫣 pic.twitter.com/PqnhhHN2Gn — 🜲 (@balltamperrer)

Chennai Super Kings are all set to play against Punjab Kings on May 5. CSK will then play against GT, RR and RCB on May 10, 12 and 18 respectively.