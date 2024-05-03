Advertisement

The announcement of the Indian Cricket Team for the ICC T20 World Cup in the US and the Caribbean incited a lot of debate. The team has a dedicated amount of spinners, which builds intrigue as the team will travel to new territories to compete in the ICC T20 tournament and aim to stand as the triumphant one after missing out on the ODI World Cup with a narrow edge. Some surprising picks were also made as Sanju Samson made it to the list over veteran KL Rahul while Yuzvendra Chahal was named in the squad after being snubbed for the past two years. The spinner recently presented his thoughts on being selected for the World Cup squad after a long time.

Yuzvendra Chahal delighted to be in the T20 World Cup squad, calls it his grandest achievement

Yuzvendra Chahal has been away from the Men in Blue for a long time. But the bowler's dominance was on display wherever he competed. His recent form in the IPL 2024 season with the Rajasthan Royals has made waves, and it is one of the reasons that paved his way into the T20 World Cup squad for Team India. Chahal is among the leading wicket-takers of the IPL and recently eclipsed the 200-run mark in the ongoing season. His form has been immaculate, and Rajasthan Royalas has been riding into a lot of success this season after standing at the number one position of the points table.

India's Yuzvendra Chahal celebrates his 200th IPL wicket during the IPL 2024 match between the Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur | Image: BCCI



Chahal, the leg-spin bowler, was asked by commentator Murali Karthik on what occasion he ought to congratulate him, and he said, 'For the World Cup.'

"We play IPL, domestic cricket to get into the Indian team and that is my biggest achievement," Yuzi Chahal added.

Apart from Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav has been named as the other wrist spinner, while Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel have been named as the left-arm spinner by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

India squad for T20 World Cup 2024

Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj

Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan