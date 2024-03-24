×

Updated March 24th, 2024 at 16:44 IST

'I am quite looking forward to...': Rohit Sharma expects something new in IPL 2024 encounter vs GT

Rohit Sharma expresses anticipation for something big in IPL 2024 clash against GT, emphasizing his eagerness for the upcoming encounter with MI.

Reported by: Aryan Suraj Chadha
Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma
Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma | Image:BCCI/IPL
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans will square off in Sunday's IPL encounter at 7:30 p.m. There is a lot of excitement for this match at the Narendra Modi Stadium because the Gujarat Titans, with players like Rahul Tewatia, David Miller, and Kane Williamson, and the Mumbai Indians, with players like Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya. As these two sides compete for the win in this Twenty20 competition, expect an exciting matchup. This is a big game since it's Shubman Gill's first time leading GT, and Hardik Pandya is playing against his old side.

Rohit Sharma made a huge statement about ahead of the MI vs GT 

In the lead-up to their IPL 2024 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, March 24, Rohit Sharma gave some insight into the Mumbai Indians' preparations. For the first time in his 11 seasons since 2013, Rohit will be playing without the captaincy in this match, which is a huge turning point for him.

Rohit Sharma, who expressed faith in the team's youthfulness, predicted that the Mumbai Indians' youthful players will perform well against the GT. MI strengthened their team with the acquisition of Gerald Coetzee, Shreyas Gopal, Nuwan Thushara, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Mohammad Nabi, and Shivalik Sharma at the previous auction, which took place in December of last year.

But the injury that kept Sri Lankan left-arm fast bowler Dilshan Madushanka out of the game was a blow for the squad. In response, MI moved quickly to sign Kwena Maphaka, a talented player who just proved his mettle by taking three five-wicket stands for South Africa at the U19 World Cup. With this calculated acquisition, the Mumbai Indians' bowling attack is strengthened and their team is deeper in front of their next match against the Gujarat Titans. Rohit Sharma said(via video posted by MI on X): 

“For me, preparation has always been the key and that gives me a lot of confidence going into any game. So yeah, there are a lot of things that I do before a game and I think I’ve done almost everything, now just a few things here and there which are left which I will do it now, and I will be ready for the game,” 

“We have a lot of the players that we got from the auction, a lot of new faces, young players who have done well in domestic cricket and international cricket as well. So, yeah I am quite looking forward to that. Hopefully they can make a mark,”

Following Rohit Sharma's stellar leadership term till 2022, the Mumbai Indians are set to begin a new chapter under Hardik Pandya, their newly designated captain. Notably, Pandya guided the Gujarat Titans to victory two years ago, demonstrating his leadership abilities in the IPL scene. Despite ceding the leadership, Rohit Sharma remains an important member of the squad, having contributed tremendously with the bat throughout the years.

Rohit's batting talent is clear from his remarkable record of 6211 runs in the IPL, including one century and 42 half centuries. His regular exploits with the bat have been essential in the Mumbai Indians' success over the years, confirming his place as one of the tournament's top batters. As the Mumbai Indians start on their journey under new leadership, Rohit's experience and batting skill will remain essential assets to the club.

Published March 24th, 2024 at 16:44 IST

