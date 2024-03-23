Advertisement

The Indian Cricket fans saw Dinesh Karthik back in action when the Royal Challengers Bengaluru The veteran stumper was a prominent face in Team India as he stood guard behind the wickets. But he has been missing out on National duty, and the veteran stumper has taken up commentator and analyst duties and can be seen at the Indian Premier League. Karthik was pivotal for RCB in the 2024 season opener match between Chennai and Bengaluru after the top order shambled and could not put up a big number. Previously it was reported that DK would call time in his IPL career after the 2024 season, he has now opened up on the situation.

Also Read: 'Who is the real captain': Dhoni setting the field in CSK captain Gaikwad's presence sparks debate

Advertisement

Dinesh Karthik reflects on the reports over his retirement from IPL after 2024 season

Dinesh Karthik is a vital man behind the stumps in his time for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Karthik has been a journeyman in the IPL and has competed for various franchises. but he became a fit when he joined the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. For quite some time, there have been reports floating over the internet that the 2024 season could be the last of Dinesh Karthik in IPL as he will step down after the end of the season. The Stumper opened up on the reports and has seemingly confirmed it.

Advertisement

When asked after the game if Friday's match may be his final appearance at Chepauk, Karthik said he would attempt to return for another outing if a playoff match was set for Chennai; if not, the opening game of the season might have been his last at the iconic stadium.

India's Dinesh Karthik in action at the IPL 2024 match between Chennai Super Kings & The Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M A. Chidambaram Stadium | Image: BCCI

"That's a great question. I genuinely wish it's not because a couple of matches of the Playoffs could be here. If I come back for that, that could be the last. Otherwise, I think it could be," Karthik said in the post-match press conference.

Advertisement

Also Read: IPL 2024: Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni's touching encounter captivates fans, video sweeps the internet

Dinesh Karthik was vital when the Royal Challengers Bengaluru batted first at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Top and middle-order batters like Glenn Maxwell, and Rajat Patidar returned to the dugout after paltry scores. Even Virat Kohli failed to put up some commanding numbers on the scoreboard. But DK and Anuj Rawat took the score to 173, but Chennai chased it down and won the first match by six wickets.