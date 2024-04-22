Advertisement

The Congress party has recently come under scrutiny for one of its policies that has been making rounds over television and internet media. The INC's 'wealth redistribution plan', which has been recently criticized by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, suggests that the people's wealth will be redistributed to the Muslims if their party comes to power in the Lok Sabha elections. Amid the debate over the situation, former Team India cricketer Venkatesh Prasad has offered an IPL analogy to the party's promise and slammed the proposed idea.

Also Read: 'Give Starc as many runs. DK wasn’t getting off': Andre Russell's successful plan in KKR vs RCB game

Advertisement

Venkatesh Prasad takes a dig at the opposition's 'redistribution survey', makes an IPL analogy

Former Team India pacer Venkatesh Prasad showed no remorse towards Congress' wealth redistribution scheme. On social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Prasad used an IPL reference to offer an analogy of the opposition's promise, saying that the situation is like taking away points from the top three teams in the points table and giving them to the bottom ones so that they could make it to the playoffs. While Prasad did not name the party directly, he condemned the strategy, saying that the poor people need to be uplifted, but the thought of the plan is distressing.

Advertisement

One of the political party’s manifesto is to redistribute the wealth of the rich to the poor. The really poor need to be uplifted but this thought process is so pathetic.

It is like saying If we take 4 points from RR and 4 from KKR and SRH and re-distribute it to the bottom 3… — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad)

"One of the political party’s manifesto is to redistribute the wealth of the rich to the poor. The really poor need to be uplifted but this thought process is so pathetic. It is like saying If we take 4 points from RR and 4 from KKR and SRH and re-distribute it to the bottom 3 teams, they can make the playoffs," Prasad tweeted on X.

Advertisement

Also Read: BCCI takes action against Sam Curran over umpire incident, PBKS captain admits to making mistake

An entire political furore took place when PM Modi publicly condemned the opposition's redistribution survey plans. It was Rahul Gandhi who revealed that if the party came to power, an institutional and financial census would be done to work out the distribution of the wealth of the people. However, the PM alleged that the INC would attempt to distribute the country's wealth to the 'infiltrators'.