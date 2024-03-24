×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 24th, 2024 at 19:23 IST

'No comparison of us with India': Pakistan fan gets REALITY CHECK after seeing IPL's popularity

The IPL boasts a massive fan base, with millions of followers not just in India but across the world, including in Pakistan.

Reported by: Vishal Tiwari
CSK vs RCB
IPL 2024 opener between CSK and RCB | Image: BCCI/IPL
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

A recent tweet by a Pakistani cricket fan named Muzamil Asif has ignited a debate on the stark differences between the cricketing infrastructures of India and Pakistan. Asif expressed his admiration for India's cricketing prowess and infrastructure, acknowledging that Pakistan lags significantly behind its neighboring country.

Also Read: Shubman Gill attributes IPL captaincy debut success to influence of MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma

Advertisement

"There is no comparison of us with India. They have stadiums of next level. Look at Eden Gardens. We can't match them even in the next 10-15 years," tweeted Muzamil Asif.

Why PSL cannot match IPL's standards?

The tweet underscores the undeniable popularity and success of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which has emerged as one of the most lucrative and widely-watched cricket leagues globally. The IPL boasts a massive fan base, with millions of followers not just in India but across the world. The tournament has also generated enormous revenue through sponsorships, broadcasting rights, and ticket sales, contributing significantly to the growth of Indian cricket.

Advertisement

One of the crown jewels of the IPL is the iconic Eden Gardens stadium in Kolkata, known for its electrifying atmosphere and rich cricketing history. The stadium, with its capacity to hold over 66,000 spectators, epitomizes the grandeur and scale of cricket in India.

Also Read: Just a matter of time before Rishabh Pant regains form: Navjot Sidhu

Advertisement

In contrast, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has struggled to match the scale and success of the IPL due to various challenges, including financial constraints and limited resources. While Pakistan has produced several talented cricketers and has a passionate fan base, the country has not been able to organize a tournament of the IPL's magnitude.

Furthermore, the absence of mega-star players from around the world in the PSL has also impacted the country's cricketing profile on the international stage. Unlike India, where the IPL boasts the presence of cricketing icons like David Warner, Trent Boult, and Pat Cummins, Pakistan has seen top players miss out on participating in its high-profile league due to various reasons, including political tensions and security concerns.

Advertisement

Published March 24th, 2024 at 19:23 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Representative image of poisoning death.

Hungary Rally Deaths

2 minutes ago
Congress MP Naveen Jindal likely to join BJP

Naveen Jindal Quits Cong

7 minutes ago
India's 4th Anniversary of Covid-19 Lockdown

Covid-19 Lockdown

10 minutes ago
GT vs MI live updates

GT vs MI IPL 2024 Live

11 minutes ago
S Jaishankar

Jaishankar on Terrorism

12 minutes ago
Moscow Attack: As Russia Mourns, Families of Missing Victims Wonder If They Are Alive

Moscow Attack

14 minutes ago
Faf du Plessis

Faf's 5 wicket hauls

17 minutes ago
Congress MP Naveen Jindal likely to join BJP

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

22 minutes ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya booed

23 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Today

23 minutes ago
Housing

Housing.com acquisition

28 minutes ago
sreenidi deccan win in I League

Deccan's title hopes dim

35 minutes ago
Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir

Ayodhya Temple

37 minutes ago
Shubankar Sharma

Shubankar tied 7th

39 minutes ago
Mahua Moitra and Darshan Hiranandani

Cash-For-Query Case

40 minutes ago
Odisha FC IWL

Odisha FC win IWL trophy

42 minutes ago
Snatching caught on camera in Indirapuram

Snatching in Indirapuram

43 minutes ago
Moscow Concert Hall attack

Moscow Live

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Students Sharing Lunch with Teacher Sparks Wave of Memories

    India News9 hours ago

  2. Tips To Maintain A Jade Plant

    Web Stories9 hours ago

  3. Ahmedabad: Fire Breaks Out in Bopal's TRP Mall | VIDEO Emerges

    India News10 hours ago

  4. Man Takes Teams Meeting on Scooter, Netizens Reacted

    India News11 hours ago

  5. Man Stabs Girl With Knife on Delhi Street, Disturbing Visuals Surface

    India News12 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo