The opening match of the Indian Premier League 2024 will start in a few hours, where Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take on defending champions Chennai Super Kings at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

On the eve of the tournament, the Chennai Super Kings went through a transition where MS Dhoni passed the captaincy baton to Ruturaj Gaikwad. Ruturaj will be the fourth player to lead CSK. On the other hand, RCB also changed their name from Royal Challengers Bangalore to Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Apart from all this, there are five records that can be broken today by players from both teams.

1. Ajinkya Rahane and Ravindra Jadeja, 100 Sixes:

Ajinkya Rahane and Ravindra Jadeja are on 96 and 99 sixes, respectively. Both of the batsmen have legendary careers, and if they find their rhythm, this record can be broken in this match as well. Jadeja has 99 sixes in 173 innings, whereas Rahane has 96 sixes in his 159 innings. Batting at No. 3, it will be a good chance for Rahane to reach the benchmark.

2. Kohli Can Be The First Player To Score 1000 Runs in RCB vs. CSK Matches:

Virat Kohli is one of those players who has played in all seasons of the Indian Premier League. He is already the highest run-getter in the league and has an important position for his team. He is known for showcasing his best game when it's important.

He has 999 runs against the yellow army with a strike rate of 125.34 and an average of 37.00. The highest run scorer against CSK is Shikhar Dhawan, who has scored 1105 runs for different teams. Kohli can be the first to do this in RCB vs. CSK matches.

3. Jadeja Could Become the Highest Wicket-Taker vs. RCB:

Ravindra Jadeja can also register another record under his name. Currently, he has 26 wickets against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and can become the highest wicket taker against the team. He is just two wickets away from the record.

Harbhajan Singh and Sandeep Sharma are the joint wicket-takers against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, with 26 wickets. Jadeja, who enjoys bowling in Chepauk, can easily register this record under his name.

4. MS Dhoni Can Complete 5000 Runs for CSK:

The superstar batsman and former skipper of the Chennai Super Kings, MS Dhoni, has played a pivotal role in the success of the Chennai Super Kings. MS Dhoni has scored 4957 runs in his IPL career with the Chennai Super Kings. Apart from Dhoni, Suresh Raina was the first player to score 5,000 runs for CSK; he scored 5,529 runs with an average of 33.1.

MS is just 43 runs away from the milestone, and if he gets a good number of overs, this is just a couple of overs.

5. Virat Kohli Can Become The First Indian To Complete 12,000 T20 Runs:

Currently, Virat Kohli has reached a spot where, whenever he takes the crease, he breaks a record in some balls. Apart from becoming the highest run scorer in CSK vs. RCB matches, Kohli is also on the verge of becoming the first Indian player to complete 12,000 T20 runs.

He has scored 11,994 runs at an average of 41.21. With six runs, he’ll become the first Indian and, overall, the sixth player to score 12,000 runs in T20 cricket.