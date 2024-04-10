×

Updated April 10th, 2024 at 17:53 IST

'You have Virat Kohli. But you cannot win IPL without...': Brian Lara slams RCB's underperformance

In a scathing criticism, Brian Lara did not hold back any punches as he slammed RCB and said they can never win IPL even with Virat Kohli.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Brian Lara slams RCB
Brian Lara slams RCB | Image:iplt20.com/BCCI/YouTube/screengrab
  2 min read
Royal Challengers Bengaluru are undergoing a horrid start to their IPL 2024 campaign having won only one of their first five games. The Bengaluru based franchise have been under the pump from the fans and media considering their woeful start and legendary cricketer Brian Lara is the latest one to slam the franchise.

Brian Lara has identified key areas of concern for RCB that are going to peg hold them back to another season filled with failure and disappointment.

When responding to query in a Star Sports Press Room regarding the absence of Mahipal Lomror in RCB starting lineup, Brian Lara blasted the team management and called out Bangalore’s over reliance on their star man Virat Kohli. While Virat Kohli is the highest run getter in this season’s IPL his team has struggled to perform consistently with both bat and ball.

Also Read | Jonty Rhodes' PERFECT response to angry fan's 'I LOST ALL RESPECT' post

Lara's Scathing Criticism of RCB

In a scathing remark Lara confirmed that RCB can never win their IPL solely on the brilliance of Virat Kohli and they need to change their approach towards team selection and squad building.

“Ofcourse you’ve got Virat Kohli but you’ve dropped your local talent. You cannot win an IPL trophy without performances from their local stars and I’d like to see them involved more in the critical moments of their games”.

Also Read | 'At this age...': Karthik gives Shahid Afridi an RKO

According to the West Indies great, the biggest problem RCB face is a structural issue. Brian Lara was of the opinion that RCB should utilise players like Mahipal Lomlor and not just focus on their international stars.

“A player like Lomror who’s done everything that is asked from him, coming in as impact player, done well and not playing. I think that they should shift their attention on local talent. A lot of emphasis is placed on international talent and how many matches they can win us.

Considering the squad RCB has this season it is hard to foresee how they make the cut to the playoffs unless something dramatic changes. Head coach Andy Flower and Faf du Plessis need to revisit the drawing board and try to salvage a dire situation.
 

Published April 10th, 2024 at 17:53 IST

