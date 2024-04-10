Advertisement

Former South African cricket star, Jonty Rhodes, has a deep affection for India, considering it a second home. His fondness for the country is so profound that he named his daughter after it. Renowned for his outstanding cricketing abilities, Rhodes is currently in India as part of the coaching team for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in IPL 2024.

Jonty Rhodes faces flak

A recent social media post by Jonty Rhodes on platform X has sparked diverse reactions among fans, leading to differing opinions.

The situation unfolded when an ardent LSG fan expressed his wish for a team jersey and contacted the franchise's admin on Twitter, requesting a jersey as a gift. For the past ten days, the fan has been actively tweeting at the franchise and individuals like Sanjiv Goenka, owner of the team, Sai Kishore, and Jonty Rhodes, fielding coach, hoping to catch their attention and receive a free jersey from the team.

Feeling overwhelmed by being tagged in the fan's posts continuously for ten days, Jonty Rhodes thanked the fan for his support but advised him to utilize his time more effectively and focus on other aspects of life. Rhodes responded, "Brother, get a life. Many thanks for the support, we appreciate it. But wow, come on….”

Brother, get a life. Many thanks for the support, we appreciate it. But wow, come on.... — Jonty Rhodes (@JontyRhodes8) April 9, 2024

Jonty Rhodes' perfect reply to angry fan

Facing criticism for his reply to the fan, Jonty Rhodes took to social media once again to clarify his stance. He responded to another post from the fan, who seemed to have taken offense at Rhodes' previous response. Rhodes urged the fan not to tag him in his countdown if he wasn't prepared for an honest reply.

"Please tell me where I said you are jobless? Don’t tag me in your countdown, if you don’t want an honest response. I have spent time with acid attack survivors at Sheroes Hangout, here in Lucknow. These incredible young women have to wait between 5-7yrs before the perpetrators of these terrible atrocities even get to court to face justice. These ladies, I have lots of time for, as they ask for nothing, other than for us to see them as people, who can still contribute to society. They are on day 1500, and still counting, so think about their countdown, before making an issue about yours. However, I am sorry if I offended you," Rhodes wrote.

Please tell me where I said you are jobless? Don’t tag me in your countdown, if you don’t want an honest response. I have spent time with acid attack survivors at Sheroes Hangout, here in Lucknow. These incredible young women have to wait between 5-7yrs before the perpetrators of… https://t.co/0ZiBbG00ui pic.twitter.com/HB1pTrG139 — Jonty Rhodes (@JontyRhodes8) April 10, 2024