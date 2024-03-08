Updated March 8th, 2024 at 14:40 IST

IPL 2024 complete schedule: Know full fixture list of Indian Premier League released by BCCI

Take a look at the dates for the IPL 2024 season released by the BCCI as the high-octane tournament is all set to commence from the month of March.

Reported by: Pavitra Shome
The IPL Trophy in the 2023 Auction | Image:BCI/IPL
The Indian Premier League is all set to return in 2024, and a lot of anticipation is hanging around it. Some of the world's premier cricketers will be in India and take part in the cricketing extravaganza that is not just popular in India, but several parts of the world. The action is all set to begin in March and will be in action until May, leading to the ICC T20 World Cup in the US and the Caribbean. This T20 cricket league draws top international talent and promises high-octane encounters with stiff competition among the franchises. 

IPL 2024: Check out the fixtures released by BCCI  

This year, the MS Dhoni-led defending champions, the Chennai Super Kings, will open the IPL 2024 season against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. The fans will be able to watch a classic Dhoni vs Kohli clash at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced just half of the schedule due to the Lok Sabha elections. Check out the released fixtures for the IPL 2024 season.

Date

Match

Time  (IST)

Venue

22 MarCSK vs RCB6:30 Chennai
23 Mar

 		PBKS vs DC2:30Mohali
KKR vs SRH6:30 Kolkata
24 MarRR vs LSG2:30 Jaipur 
GT vs MI6:30Ahmedabad
25 MarRCB vs PBKS 6:30 Bengaluru
26 MarCSK vs GT6:30Chennai
27 MarSRH vs MI6:30Hyderabad
28 MarRR vs DC6:30Jaipur
29 MarRCB vs KKR6:30Bengaluru
30 MarLSG vs PBKS6:30Lucknow
31 Mar

 		GT vs SRH2:30Ahmedabad
DC vs CSK6:30Vizag
1 AprMI vs RR6:30Mumbai
2 AprRCB vs LSG6:30Bengaluru
3 AprDC vs KKR6:30Vizag
4 AprGT vs PBKS6:30Ahmedabad
5 AprSRH vs CSK6:30Hyderabad
6 AprRR vs RCB6:30Jaipur
7 AprMI vs DC2:30Mumbai
LSG vs GT6:30Lucknow

The BCCI will announce the remaining fixtures after the dates for the Lok Sabha elections are announced to avoid a date clash in both events.

IPL 2024 Venues and Stadiums

  1. Delhi: Arun Jaitley Stadium
  2. Mumbai: Wankhede Stadium
  3. Hyderabad: Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium
  4. Chennai: M.A. Chidambaram Chepauk Stadium
  5. Kolkata: Eden Garden
  6. Ahmadabad: Narendra Modi Stadium
  7. Mohali: Cricket Association's Bindra Stadium
  8. Bangalore: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium
  9. Guwahati: Barsapara Cricket Stadium
  10. Lucknow: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium
  11. Dharamsala: Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium

Ahead of the IPL 2024, two colossal new have surfaced. Chennai Super Kings will miss out on their star opener, New Zealand's Devon Conway, as he needs to undergo rehab for a wrist injury. On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad have announced Pat Cummins as their captain. Three teams have unveiled their jerseys, and there is more to come.

