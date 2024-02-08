Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 12th, 2024 at 17:05 IST

IPL 2024: CSK's Rs 14 crore buy proves Dhoni's team made right investment with 61 off 27 vs Pakistan

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) bought a total of six players at the IPL 2024 auction - 3 overseas and 3 Indians. Out of these three, two are from New Zealand.

Vishal Tiwari
MS Dhoni and Stephen Fleming
MS Dhoni and Stephen Fleming | Image:CSK
New Zealand on Friday defeated Pakistan in the first T20I of their five-match series by a huge margin of 46 runs. Daryl Mitchell and Kane Williamson helped New Zealand post their highest T20I total of 226 runs against Pakistan. The Kiwis then bowled Pakistan out for just 180 runs, handing them a defeat and securing a 1-0 lead in the contest.

3 things you need to know

  • Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl first at Auckland
  • Mitchell smashed 61 off 27 balls, while Kane scored 57 off 42
  • Mitchell was named the player of the match for his knock

CSK's Rs. 14 crore buy crushes Pakistan

It is important to note that Daryl Mitchell was recently bought by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) during the IPL 2024 auction for a whopping sum of Rs. 14 crore. After being bought at the auction, this was Mitchell's first outing in the realm of competitive cricket. In his very first game after the IPL 2024 auction, Mitchell proved MS Dhoni's CSK made the right investment by buying him for $1.6 million. 

Daryl Mitchell came down to bat and smashed 61 including four sixes and as many boundaries. Thanks to his explosive knock, New Zealand were able to post 226/8 in 20 overs. The Kiwis then bowled the ‘Men in Green’ out for 180 in 18 overs. Babar Azam scored a half-century for Pakistan but help from the other end was missing and they lost by 46 runs. 
 

Published January 12th, 2024 at 16:00 IST

