Advertisement

Gautam Gambhir, the former Indian cricketer known for his serious demeanor, surprised his followers with a special gesture during the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. Gambhir is currently mentoring Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL and his leadership has fueled the team's success. Ahead of the team's upcoming fixture against Rajasthan Royals on May 19, Gambhir's kind gesture towards a fan is making headlines.

Also Read: Team India stars make urgent request to Rahul Dravid but he SAYS NO; Rahul will not reverse decision

Advertisement

Gautam Gambhir fulfills fan's bizarre request

A fan's placard, declaring she wouldn't propose until Gambhir smiled, caught his attention. In response, Gautam Gambhir posted a smiling picture on Instagram, fulfilling her request and sparking viral appreciation.

Advertisement

Despite initial setbacks, KKR, led by Shreyas Iyer, now leads the points table with nine wins in 13 matches. Gautam Gambhir's strategic guidance has been pivotal since joining the franchise this season. KKR will be aiming to finish at the top of the IPL 2024 points table. They will have to beat Rajasthan Royals in their final group-stage fixture.

Advertisement

Also Read: 'Look at your own record, it's worse': Gambhir rips apart De Villiers & KP over Hardik's criticism

One of the most notable changes that Gautam Gambhir made after joining the KKR team was to promote Sunil Narine to the top of the batting order. Narine had previously opened the batting for KKR when Gambhir was the captain of the team. However, for the past several seasons, Narine was not performing the role of an opener. After Gambhir returned to KKR, he made Narine the opener again and the rest is history.

Advertisement

In the race for the most valuable player, Sunil Narine is way ahead of everyone else. The all-rounder has scored 461 runs in 12 matches and has picked up 15 wickets.

Another change that is visible in KKR this season is the performance of Andre Russell. The West Indies star has been finishing game well for his side and is also contributing with the ball.