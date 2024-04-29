Advertisement

In the 2024 Indian T20 League, a new week has begun, and it's an important one at that. The Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders will square off in Match 47 of the Premier League at Eden Gardens Stadium between two teams fighting for postseason spots. After winning their first three games in a row, Kolkata, the host team, has lost three of its following five games, the most recent of which was against Punjab. Nevertheless, Delhi appears to be a very different team now than they were when they gave up 272 runs against this same opposition early in the season. Considering the current structure of the points table, this is undoubtedly a major game, but that just makes it more exciting for the viewers to watch.

IPL 2024, KKR vs DC: Dream11 Predictions, toss update, pitch report, & more details

IPL 2024, KKR vs DC Dream11 Prediction picks

Captain: Sunil Narine

Vice Captain: Tristan Stubbs

Wicketkeeper: Phil Salt

Batsmen: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Venkatesh Iyer

All-rounders: Andre Russell, Axar Patel

Bowlers: Harshit Rana, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar

IPL 2024, KKR vs DC Toss Update

The IPL 2024, KKR vs DC match toss will take place at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata at 07:00 PM

IPL 2024, KKR vs DC Weather Report

According to AccuWeather, the midday and afternoon highs will be about 42 degrees. In the evening, the temperature will drop to about thirty degrees and will be extremely warm. It will feel like 35 degrees in reality. There will be about 70% humidity. Rain is not a possibility.

IPL 2024, KKR vs DC Pitch Update

Matches at Kolkata's Eden Gardens are known for being exciting and high-scoring. This iconic stadium's pitch has historically favoured hitters, providing easy batting and plenty of opportunity for long balls. Although spinners might receive some help during the game, both teams' power-hitting abilities will be on display thanks to the arrangement.

IPL 2024, KKR vs DC Predicted Playing XI

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Predicted XI

Phil Salt (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy,

Delhi Capitals (DC) Predicted XI

Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abhishek Porel, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant (c and wk), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Kumar Kushagra, Kuldeep Yadav, Lizaad Williams, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed,

IPL 2024, KKR vs DC Full Squad

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Full Squad

Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Phil Salt, Sunil Narine, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, KS Bharat, Chetan Sakariya, Mitchell Starc, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Sherfane Rutherford, Manish Pandey, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Dushmantha Chameera, Sakib Hussain

Delhi Capitals (DC) Full Squad

Rishabh Pant (c), Pravin Dubey, David Warner, Vicky Ostwal, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, Abishek Porel, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Lungi Ngidi, Lalit Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mitchell Marsh, Ishant Sharma, Yash Dhull, Mukesh Kumar, Harry Brook, Tristan Stubbs, Ricky Bhui, Kumar Kushagra, Rasikh Dar, Jhye Richardson, Sumit Kumar, Shai Hope, Swastik Chhikara