Advertisement

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will face the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 on Tuesday. The match is scheduled for May 21 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, starting at 7:30 PM IST. The winner of the match will move to the final, while the loser will get another opportunity to make the summit clash. The team that loses will face the winner of the Eliminator between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Also Read: Is this how Team India will play under Gautam Gambhir's coaching? GG reveals team philosophy to Ash

Advertisement

IPL 2024, KKR vs SRH: Dream11 Predictions, toss update, pitch report, & more details

IPL 2024, KKR vs SRH: Dream11 Prediction picks

Wicket-keepers: Heinrich Klaasen

Batters: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh

Advertisement

All-rounders: Andre Russell, Sunil Narine (c)

Bowlers: Pat Cummins, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (vc), Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy

Advertisement

IPL 2024, KKR vs SRH: Toss Update

The IPL 2024, KKR vs SRH match toss will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium at 07:00 PM IST

Advertisement

IPL 2024, KKR vs SRH: Weather Report

The forecast for Qualifier 1 between KKR and SRH on May 21 is clear. Daytime and evening conditions in Ahmedabad are expected to be clear, with no rain and a high temperature of 42 degrees.

Advertisement

IPL 2024, KKR vs SRH: Pitch Update

The pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium has offered one of the most competitive surfaces in IPL 2024. It provides opportunities for both the batters and bowlers. However, the trend of the chasing team dominating matches has continued from the previous edition. We can anticipate another close contest between bat and ball in this match.

Advertisement

IPL 2024, KKR vs SRH: Predicted Playing XIs

KKR: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Ramandeep Singh

Advertisement

SRH: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Abdul Samad, Sanvir Singh, Pat Cummins (c), T. Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Also Read: 'More insecure than anyone': Footage emerges of MS Dhoni getting agitated with RCB & storming off

Advertisement

IPL 2024, KKR vs SRH: Full Squad

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Phil Salt, Sunil Narine, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, KS Bharat, Chetan Sakariya, Mitchell Starc, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Sherfane Rutherford, Manish Pandey, Allah Ghazanfar, Dushmantha Chameera, Sakib Hussain.

Advertisement

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram (c), Marco Jansen, Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Sanvir Singh, Heinrich Klaasen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Agarwal, T. Natarajan, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Markande, Upendra Singh Yadav, Umran Malik, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Travis Head, Wanindu Hasaranga, Pat Cummins, Jaydev Unadkat, Akash Singh, Jhathavedh Subramanyan.