Advertisement

The Lucknow Super Giants are all set to take on Kolkata Knight Riders in match 54 of IPL 2024 at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. In this top of the table clash the third placed LSG will want to get on level terms with the second placed KKR as both teams bid to confirm their spot in the IPL Playoffs as soon as possible.

KKR won the first encounter of the season between the two sides with relative ease and will enter into this contest high on confidence after their sensational win over Mumbai Indians. As for KL Rahul and his men, this is a much changed LSG side from when the two sides previously met and they will look to make it a proper match.

Advertisement

IPL 2024, LSG vs KKR: Dream11 Predictions, toss update, pitch report, & more details

IPL 2024, LSG vs KKR Dream11 Prediction picks

WICKETKEEPERS

KL Rahul, Phil Salt, Nicholas Pooran

Advertisement

BATTERS

Shreyas Iyer, Rinku Singh

Advertisement

ALL ROUNDERS

Marcus Stoinis (vc), Sunil Narine (c), Andre Russell

Advertisement

BOWLERS

Mitchell Starc, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshit Rana

Advertisement

IPL 2024, LSG vs KKR Toss Update

The IPL 2024 match toss between LSG and KKR will take place at the Ekana International Cricket Stadium in Lucknow at 7:00 PM IST.

Advertisement

Also Read | IPL 2024, PBKS vs CSK Live Score & Updates: Chennai seek revenge over revitalised Punjab

IPL 2024, LSG vs KKR Weather Report

The weather in Lucknow is going to stay dry and warm throughout the day with no chance of rain today. During the game the temperatures will tether between 38 degree Celsius to 33 degree Celsius.

IPL 2024, LSG vs KKR Pitch Update

Unlike the pitches in most of IPL venues this season, the one at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow is going to be a lot more competitive for the bowlers and will grip early on. Batting may become easier in the second over hence chasing will be the go too option for the two captains.

IPL 2024, LSG vs KKR Predicted Playing XI

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG):

KL Rahul (c/wk), Arshin Kulkarni, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ashton Turner, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Yash Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq.

Advertisement

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR):

Phil Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shreyas Iyer (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy.

Advertisement