Advertisement

The Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians are playing a crucial game at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, and it assures to be an exciting event. In order to improve their IPL rankings, both teams are eager for a victory. Mumbai, on the other hand, hopes to recover from a loss to Chennai, and their batting power is shown by Rohit Sharma's outstanding century in the most recent match. But consistency is still a problem since other hitters don't pitch in enough. The scenario is set for an exciting match as both teams compete for vital points. This Indian T20 League matchup between Mumbai and Punjab is highly anticipated as they compete for supremacy. We'll see who wins this one.

Also Read: Kevin Pietersen backs star India Stumper to be prepared for T20 CWC, affirms 'He will be so ready'

Advertisement

IPL 2024, PBKS vs MI: Dream11 Predictions, toss update, pitch report, & more details

IPL 2024, PBKS vs MI Dream11 Prediction picks PBKS vs MI

Captain: Rohit Sharma

Vice Captain: Jasprit Bumrah

Advertisement

Wicketkeeper: Ishan Kishan

Batsmen: Suryakumar Yadav, Prabhsimran Singh

Advertisement

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Sam Curran, Romario Shepherd

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh

Advertisement

IPL 2024, PBKS vs MI Toss Update PBKS vs MI

The IPL 2024, PBKS vs MI match toss will take place at 07:00 PM at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Stadium in Mullanpur.

Advertisement

IPL 2024, PBKS vs MI Weather Report PBKS vs MI

Accuweather.com predicts that on April 18, there will be clouds over Mullanpur. But as the evening wears on, they will go. There will be a range of 29 to 25 degrees Celsius. The humidity will rise from 30% at 07:00 PM to 49% at 11:00 PM IST.

Advertisement

Also Read: Why Yashasvi Jaiswal SHOULD BE PICKED over Shubman Gill for T20 World Cup 2024

IPL 2024, PBKS vs MI Pitch Update PBKS vs MI

Although the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Stadium pitch is usually favourable to batsmen, the openers may be caught off guard by early swing. Later in the inning, when the pitch settles and the game goes on, the low bounce could work in favour of the spinners. This fascinating dynamic produces a balanced match that will match bowlers who can take advantage of shifting circumstances against batters. To win the game, both teams will need to modify their tactics throughout.

IPL 2024, PBKS vs MI Predicted Playing XI PBKS vs MI

Punjab Kings: Jonny Bairstow, Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Mohammad Nabi, Romario Shepherd, Shreyas Gopal, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Madhwal

Advertisement

IPL 2024, PBKS vs MI Full Squad PBKS vs MI

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Jonny Bairstow, Harpreet Singh, Prabhsimran Singh, Rilee Rossouw, Jitesh Sharma (vc), Sam Curran, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Shashank Singh, Shivam Singh, Sikandar Raza, Atharva Taide, Chris Woakes, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Brar, Vidwath Kaverappa, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Prince Choudhary, Ashutosh Sharma, Vishwanath Singh, Tanay Thyagarajan

Advertisement

Mumbai Indians: Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, Vishnu Vinod, Nehal Wadhera, Suryakumar Yadav (vc), Dewald Brevis, Piyush Chawla, Shreyas Gopal, Anshul Kamboj, Mohammad Nabi, Shams Mulani, Romario Shepherd, Tilak Varma, Jasprit Bumrah, Gerald Coetzee, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Kwena Maphaka, Arjun Tendulkar, Nuwan Thushara, Luke Wood, Luke Wood, Kwena Maphaka, Naman Dhir, Shivalik Sharma