As we approach the highly anticipated IPL 2024 playoffs, the race to secure a spot in the final four teams intensifies with each passing day. Amidst the suspense and excitement surrounding the playoff contenders, only the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Rajasthan Royals have firmly secured their berths in the upcoming playoffs.

How to buy tickets for IPL 2024 playoffs?

The IPL 2024 Playoffs Schedule has been officially announced, with Qualifier 1 set for May 21 (Tuesday) and the Eliminator on May 22. Both matches will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The second qualifier, scheduled for May 24, and the IPL final on May 26 will be held at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Paytm, approved by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), serves as the official ticketing agency. A special window has been reserved for RuPay Card holders on May 14 (Tuesday) to book tickets for Qualifier 1 (May 21), the Eliminator (May 22), and Qualifier 2 (May 24). They will have an exclusive opportunity on May 20 to book tickets for the IPL 2024 final (May 26).

Have you booked your tickets for the #TATAIPL Playoffs❓



An opportunity awaits for you to witness breathtaking performances from the stands 🏟️



🎟️ Tickets going LIVE today at 6 PM IST!



Tickets can be purchased from https://t.co/4n69KTTxCB, Paytm App, Paytm Insider App and… pic.twitter.com/RSHqwnFz5Y — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL)

Ticket sales for Qualifier 1, the Eliminator, and Qualifier 2 for non-RuPay card holders will commence on May 15 (Wednesday). IPL 2024 final tickets will be available for purchase by non-RuPay card holders on May 21. Fans can purchase tickets through the official IPL website or Paytm App, Paytm Insider App, with sales starting at 6:00 PM IST on the respective days.

Who would likely advance to the IPL playoffs?

With Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) already qualified for the IPL 2024 playoffs, Chennai Super Kings (CSK), and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are the teams that will most likely secure the remaining spots. However, Delhi Capitals (DC), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) also have a chance to qualify but they are hanging on a thin rope.

