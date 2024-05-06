Advertisement

Super Sunday in IPL 2024 saw a double header as the Punjab Kings hosted Chennai Super Kings in match 53 while Lucknow Super Giants hosted Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 54.

In the afternoon game at Dharamshala, Punjab Kings won the toss and opted to bowl first. They put on a decent bowling effort led by Rahul Chahar's spell of 3/23 to limit CSK to a score of 167.

Chasing 168, Punjab's top order faltered early and they were playing catch-up throughout the game as Ruturaj Gaikwad's CSK registered their sixth victory in IPL 2024 and moved upto the third spot in IPL points table with 12 points. As for Punjab Kings their playoff hopes feel all but over as they are languishing at 8th spot with just 8 points.

In the evening game, KKR absolutely dismantled LSG as batting first the visiting side led by a fantastic knock by Sunil Narine set up a mammoth total of 236 to chase for LSG. As it turned out LSG skipper KL Rahul only scored 26 runs of 21 deliveries and received a lot of flak for his timid batting approach as LSG lost the game by a net run rate denting 98 runs.

With this victory, Kolkata Knight Riders jumped Rajasthan Royals to claim the first spot in the IPL 2024 points table. LSG started the day on third but their net run rate hammering meant that they dropped out of the top 4 and are now 5th in the standings.

IPL 2024 Points Table updated after PBKS vs CSK, LSG vs KKR

IPL 2024 Orange Cap Race updated after PBKS vs CSK, LSG vs KKR

The IPL orange Cap Race this season is way too close to call as Virat Kohli is currently holding on to the honour after 542 runs in 11 innings. But CSK's Ruturaj Gaikwad is only a run behind Virat Kohli with 541 runs in 11 innings. Sunil Narine has risen to the third spot with 461 runs while KL Rahul and Phil Salt round out the top five.

No. Player M Ins NO Runs HS Avg BF SR 100/50 4s/6s 1 Virat Kohli 11 11 3 542 113* 67.75 366 148.08 1/4 48/24 2 Ruturaj Gaikwad 11 11 2 541 108* 60.11 368 147.01 1/4 57/16 3 Sunil Narine 11 11 1 452 109 45.2 247 182.99 1/3 46/31 4 KL Rahul 11 11 1 431 82 39.18 305 141.31 0/3 40/15 5 Phil Salt 11 11 1 429 89* 42.9 234 183.33 0/4 50/23

IPL 2024 Purple Cap Race updated after PBKS vs CSK, LSG vs KKR

Jasprit Bumrah holds on to the purple cap with 17 wickets but Harshal Patel has now tied him for the number of wickets. Arshdeep Singh and Varun Chakravarthy are also in the top 5 now.

No. Player M Ins Ovs Runs Wkts BBI Avg Econ SR 4w/5w 1 Jasprit Bumrah 11 11 43 272 17 21/5 17 6.32 16.12 0/1 2 Harshal Patel 11 11 37 362 17 15/3 21.29 9.78 13.05 0/0 3 Varun Chakaravarthy 11 11 39 343 16 16/3 22.86 8.79 15.6 0/0 4 T Natarajan 8 8 32 287 15 19/4 19.13 8.96 12.8 1/0 5 Arshdeep Singh 11 11 39.2 396 15 29/4 26.4 10.06 15.73 1/0