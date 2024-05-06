Updated May 6th, 2024 at 10:42 IST

IPL 2024 Points Table: Updated IPL Standings, Orange Cap & Purple Cap after PBKS vs CSK, LSG vs KKR

Super Sunday in IPL 2024 saw a double header as the Punjab Kings hosted Chennai Super Kings in match 53 while Lucknow Super Giants hosted Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 54.

In the afternoon game at Dharamshala, Punjab Kings won the toss and opted to bowl first. They put on a decent bowling effort led by Rahul Chahar's spell of 3/23 to limit CSK to a score of 167.

Chasing 168, Punjab's top order faltered early and they were playing catch-up throughout the game as Ruturaj Gaikwad's CSK registered their sixth victory in IPL 2024 and moved upto the third spot in IPL points table with 12 points. As for Punjab Kings their playoff hopes feel all but over as they are languishing at 8th spot with just 8 points.

In the evening game, KKR absolutely dismantled LSG as batting first the visiting side led by a fantastic knock by Sunil Narine set up a mammoth total of 236 to chase for LSG. As it turned out LSG skipper KL Rahul only scored 26 runs of 21 deliveries and received a lot of flak for his timid batting approach as LSG lost the game by a net run rate denting 98 runs.

With this victory, Kolkata Knight Riders jumped Rajasthan Royals to claim the first spot in the IPL 2024 points table. LSG started the day on third but their net run rate hammering meant that they dropped out of the top 4 and are now 5th in the standings.

IPL 2024 Points Table updated after PBKS vs CSK, LSG vs KKR

RankTeamsMatWLNR(No Result)Pts.NRR
1Kolkata Knight Riders11830161.453
2Rajasthan Royals10820160.622
3Chennai Super Kings11650120.7
4Sunrisers Hyderabad10640120.072
5Lucknow Super Giants1165012-0.371
6Delhi Capitals1156010-0.442
7Royal Challengers Bengaluru114708-0.049
8Punjab Kings114708-0.187
9Gujarat Titans114708-1.32
10Mumbai Indians113806-0.356

IPL 2024 Orange Cap Race updated after PBKS vs CSK, LSG vs KKR

The IPL orange Cap Race this season is way too close to call as Virat Kohli is currently holding on to the honour after 542 runs in 11 innings. But CSK's Ruturaj Gaikwad is only a run behind Virat Kohli with 541 runs in 11 innings. Sunil Narine has risen to the third spot with 461 runs while KL Rahul and Phil Salt round out the top five.

No.PlayerMInsNORunsHSAvgBFSR100/504s/6s
1Virat Kohli11113542113*67.75366148.081/448/24
2Ruturaj Gaikwad11112541108*60.11368147.011/457/16
3Sunil Narine1111145210945.2247182.991/346/31
4KL Rahul111114318239.18305141.310/340/15
5Phil Salt1111142989*42.9234183.330/450/23

IPL 2024 Purple Cap Race updated after PBKS vs CSK, LSG vs KKR 

Jasprit Bumrah holds on to the purple cap with 17 wickets but Harshal Patel has now tied him for the number of wickets. Arshdeep Singh and Varun Chakravarthy are also in the top 5 now.

No.PlayerMInsOvsRunsWktsBBIAvgEconSR4w/5w
1Jasprit Bumrah1111432721721/5176.3216.120/1
2Harshal Patel1111373621715/321.299.7813.050/0
3Varun Chakaravarthy1111393431616/322.868.7915.60/0
4T Natarajan88322871519/419.138.9612.81/0
5Arshdeep Singh111139.23961529/426.410.0615.731/0

 

Published May 6th, 2024 at 10:42 IST