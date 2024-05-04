Advertisement

The audience will witness matches in which one team has a significant psychological advantage following a convincing victory as the IPL 2024 season progresses. Bengaluru is a prime example, defeating Gujarat with ease after needing just 16 overs to chase down 200 runs. They're hoping to duplicate that success and are full of optimism. Their spirits are raised by Virat Kohli's exceptional form, which has seen him top the run charts this season. They are further strengthened by Will Jacks' spectacular century in the previous game. Gujarat is also in a dire situation and cannot afford to lose any more games. Sai Sudharsan is the key in the batting lineup since skipper Shubman Gill is still struggling to settle into a groove. Gujarat is determined to apply new lessons learned from its past blunders in order to reverse the situation. The sides are in a must-win situation, so the excitement level is high for a thrilling match.

IPL 2024, RCB vs GT: Dream11 Predictions, toss update, pitch report, & more details

IPL 2024, RCB vs GT Dream11 Prediction picks

Captain: Virat Kohli

Vice Captain: Will Jacks

Wicketkeeper: Dinesh Karthik

Batsmen: Shubman Gill, Faf du Plessis, David Miller

All-rounders: Cameron Green, Shahrukh Khan

Bowlers: Noor Ahmad, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma

IPL 2024, RCB vs GT Toss Update

The IPL 2024 match toss between RCB and GT will take place at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru at 07:00 PM IST.

IPL 2024, RCB vs GT Weather Report

Accuweather.com indicates that there is no likelihood of rain in Bengaluru on May 4. At the beginning of the match, the temperature is probably going to be about 36 degrees Celsius. Given the expected 20% humidity, dew may not have a significant impact on the second inning.

IPL 2024, RCB vs GT Pitch Update

The pitch at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium is hitter-friendly. Teams can score a lot of runs thanks to its small boundaries and speedy outfield. Nonetheless, some seam mobility is anticipated in the first innings during the powerplay.

IPL 2024, RCB vs GT Predicted Playing XI

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Predicted XI

Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Azmatullah Omarzai, David Miller, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, R Sai Kishore, Mohit Sharma, Sandeep Warrier

Gujarat Titans (GT) Predicted XI

Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, Mayank Dagar, Swapnil Singh

IPL 2024, RCB vs GT Full Squad

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Full Squad

Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Cameron Green, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Swapnil Singh, Saurav Chauhan

Gujarat Titans (GT) Full Squad

Shubman Gill (c), David Miller, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Robin Minz, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Azmatullah Omarzai, Manav Suthar, Mohammed Shami (ruled out), Noor Ahmad, R Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma, Darshan Nalkande, Umesh Yadav, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Spencer Johnson