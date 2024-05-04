Updated May 4th, 2024 at 08:08 IST
IPL 2024, RCB vs GT: Dream11 Fantasy tips, pitch report, predicted XIs, toss update & more
IPL 2024, MI vs KKR: Take a look at the Dream11 prediction for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.
- Sports
- 3 min read
The audience will witness matches in which one team has a significant psychological advantage following a convincing victory as the IPL 2024 season progresses. Bengaluru is a prime example, defeating Gujarat with ease after needing just 16 overs to chase down 200 runs. They're hoping to duplicate that success and are full of optimism. Their spirits are raised by Virat Kohli's exceptional form, which has seen him top the run charts this season. They are further strengthened by Will Jacks' spectacular century in the previous game. Gujarat is also in a dire situation and cannot afford to lose any more games. Sai Sudharsan is the key in the batting lineup since skipper Shubman Gill is still struggling to settle into a groove. Gujarat is determined to apply new lessons learned from its past blunders in order to reverse the situation. The sides are in a must-win situation, so the excitement level is high for a thrilling match.
IPL 2024, RCB vs GT: Dream11 Predictions, toss update, pitch report, & more details
IPL 2024, RCB vs GT Dream11 Prediction picks
Captain: Virat Kohli
Vice Captain: Will Jacks
Wicketkeeper: Dinesh Karthik
Batsmen: Shubman Gill, Faf du Plessis, David Miller
All-rounders: Cameron Green, Shahrukh Khan
Bowlers: Noor Ahmad, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma
IPL 2024, RCB vs GT Toss Update
The IPL 2024 match toss between RCB and GT will take place at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru at 07:00 PM IST.
IPL 2024, RCB vs GT Weather Report
Accuweather.com indicates that there is no likelihood of rain in Bengaluru on May 4. At the beginning of the match, the temperature is probably going to be about 36 degrees Celsius. Given the expected 20% humidity, dew may not have a significant impact on the second inning.
IPL 2024, RCB vs GT Pitch Update
The pitch at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium is hitter-friendly. Teams can score a lot of runs thanks to its small boundaries and speedy outfield. Nonetheless, some seam mobility is anticipated in the first innings during the powerplay.
IPL 2024, RCB vs GT Predicted Playing XI
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Predicted XI
Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Azmatullah Omarzai, David Miller, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, R Sai Kishore, Mohit Sharma, Sandeep Warrier
Gujarat Titans (GT) Predicted XI
Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, Mayank Dagar, Swapnil Singh
IPL 2024, RCB vs GT Full Squad
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Full Squad
Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Cameron Green, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Swapnil Singh, Saurav Chauhan
Gujarat Titans (GT) Full Squad
Shubman Gill (c), David Miller, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Robin Minz, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Azmatullah Omarzai, Manav Suthar, Mohammed Shami (ruled out), Noor Ahmad, R Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma, Darshan Nalkande, Umesh Yadav, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Spencer Johnson
Published May 4th, 2024 at 08:08 IST