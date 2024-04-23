Advertisement

The Rajasthan Royals have had a strong grasp in this year's IPL season as they have dominated halfway through the campaign. The Sanju Samson-led side has tasted immense success this year with seven wins and just one loss. At their latest match-up against the Mumbai Indians, the team lit up the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur and gave the fans a treat to remember. However, the RR vs MI was the last match for the home team at their den, as Jaipur hosted its last match-up at the venue. But why is the team moving out despite having a home stadium of its own?

Rajasthan Royals all set to move out of Jaipur, to change home base for the remaining IPL games

The Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals swept a win over the five-time champions, the Mumbai Indians, who have been struggling throughout the season after entering into a new era. The Royals have played eight games (including five home and three away match-ups). The team still has six more games to play, but after their latest clash, the team did a victory lap throughout the Sawaiu Mansingh Stadium to thank the fans in attendance.

India's Sanju Samson, Dhruv Jurel and other Rajasthan Royals players take a victory lap around the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur after the IPL 2024 match against the the Mumbai Indians | Image: BCCI



The reason to do so was that the Royals would play their remaining set of home matches at the Dr Bhupen Hazarika (ACA) Cricket Stadium at Barsapara, Assam. Out of their six match-ups, four will be away, while two will be played at the venue in Guwahati. The highlighting factor to move RR's home matches in Assam will be Riyan Parag, as he will be the star attraction. With a local youngster on the team, the decision to move the home side to Guwahati should increase fan participation in the area.

The Rajasthan Royals had previously held their home games in Guwahati. The location also hosted two of the team's home games during the previous campaign. Due to the large attendance, the matches in the Northeast cities were deemed successful. But the inability to watch their beloved team play in the den infuriated the rapidly forming Royals supporters.

With the shift in location, the attention will remain around the Royals over the next two home games. They have been dominating in the series, but the remaining set of matches will be something to have a close eye on.