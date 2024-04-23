Advertisement

With the T20 World Cup looming on the horizon, the race for the wicketkeeper's spot in the Indian T20 team is heating up. Amidst this backdrop, former India captain and ex-BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has sent a clear and emphatic message to KL Rahul, urging him to play with fearlessness. KL Rahul is currently captaining Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL 2024 season.

Sourav Ganguly, a staunch supporter of Rahul's prodigious talent and expansive range of strokes, emphasized the importance of playing with freedom in the shortest format of the game. "But for India, the most important thing in T20 cricket and I said that to Rahul in Australia (T20 World Cup) also, just play without fear," Ganguly said. "Just go and hit. There is long batting. You can always control if you lose wickets, but just go and hit."

When asked about what Rahul should focus on, Ganguly opined that it largely depends on the instructions from the captain and coach. He cited Rahul's recent innings for Lucknow Super Giants against Chennai as an example of his exceptional abilities. "I think it depends on what the captain and the coach instructs him to do in the middle. The other day I saw him play an innings against Chennai, which Lucknow won, I thought he was exceptional. He played well at the top of the order and did exactly that was required to do at that moment," Ganguly remarked.

Sourav Ganguly's advice is not just for Rahul but for the entire team. He stressed the significance of playing freely and without inhibitions in T20 cricket. "As I said, it's about playing freely and playing without fear. That is a must in T20 cricket. Players like Virat, Rohit, Rishabh (Pant), Rahul, Surya (Yadav), Hardik (Pandya), Shivam Dube of CSK. They are exceptional talent, the six-hitting ability in all of them is enormous," Ganguly added.

With the BCCI set to announce the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup in the first week of May, Ganguly's timely advice could serve as a motivational boost for Rahul and the team. His words echo the sentiments of many cricketing experts who believe that fearless cricket is the key to success in T20 cricket, especially in high-pressure tournaments like the World Cup.

As fans eagerly await the squad announcement and the subsequent action in the USA and West Indies, all eyes will be on Rahul and whether he can translate Ganguly's advice into match-winning performances on the global stage.