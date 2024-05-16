Advertisement

The 66th IPL match between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium will be the main focus after 65 games. Gujarat might not stand to win anything from this match, while Hyderabad is playing for a playoff berth. Hyderabad is in the best position of the five clubs fighting for the final two playoff positions; they only need one more point to qualify. If other things go their way, they can still progress even if they lose both of their remaining games.

Conversely, after winning the championship in 2022 and finishing second the previous year, Gujarat had a forgettable season. Gujarat had a remote chance of qualifying for the playoffs going into their penultimate match against Kolkata, but rain crushed their dreams. Gujarat has the advantage over Hyderabad, having prevailed in each of their previous three meetings. Will Gujarat end on a positive note? Could Hyderabad be the team to earn the two points and secure their position in the playoffs? Take a look at the Dream11 predictions, pitch and match report

IPL 2024, SRH vs GT: Dream11 Predictions, toss update, pitch report, & more details

IPL 2024, SRH vs GT Dream11 Prediction picks

Captain: Travis Head

Vice Captain: Pat Cummins

Wicketkeeper: Heinrich Klassen

Batsmen: Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, David Miller

All-rounders: Rashid Khan, Nitesh Reddy

Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma

IPL 2024, SRH vs GT Toss Update

The IPL 2024, SRH vs GT match toss will take place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium at 07:00 PM IST.

IPL 2024, SRH vs GT Weather Report

On Thursday, May 15, between 09:00 and 11:00 PM, thunderstorms are predicted in Hyderabad. There is a probability of rain and cloud cover throughout the duration of the evening. The range of temperatures expected is 33 to 29 degrees Celsius. Accuweather.com predicts that the humidity will rise from 54% at 7 p.m. to 74% at 11:00 PM.

IPL 2024, SRH vs GT Pitch Update

The pitch at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad has proven to be a batting-friendly surface thus far, with scores of more than 200 being commonplace. But as the IPL has developed. Hyderabad might not be an exception to the trend of pitches slowing down across the nation.

IPL 2024, SRH vs GT Predicted Playing XI

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Predicted XI

Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Abdul Samad, Pat Cummins (c), Sanvir Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan

Gujarat Titans (GT) Predicted XI

Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Shahrukh Khan, Matthew Wade (wk), Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Umesh Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Kartik Tyagi

IPL 2024, SRH vs GT Full Squad

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Full Squad

Pat Cummins (c), Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Sanvir Singh, Heinrich Klaasen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Agarwal, T. Natarajan, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Markande, Upendra Singh Yadav, Umran Malik, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Travis Head, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Jaydev Unadkat, Akash Singh, Jhathavedh Subramanyan

Gujarat Titans (GT) Full Squad

David Miller, Shubman Gill (c), Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Robin Minz, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Azmatullah Omarzai, Manav Suthar, Mohammad Shami, Noor Ahmad, R Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma, Darshan Nalkande, Umesh Yadav, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Spencer Johnson